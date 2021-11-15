We still can’t figure out how a white guy shooting two other white guys in self-defense is somehow racist but then again, we’re not entirely sure of the new ‘rules’ around what constitutes racism these days …

Because you know, we’re not looking for everything to BE racist in the first place.

Nina Turner is far from the only blue-check we see pushing the ‘what if Kyle were black’ talking point, but she was among the first:

Well, they tried to kill him … that was the whole point of his defending himself?

Just sayin’.

This was literally debunked earlier today but whatever makes her feel better.

Notice she didn’t bring up Timothy Simpkins:

But you know, double standards.

Why not both?

There ya’ go.

