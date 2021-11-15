We still can’t figure out how a white guy shooting two other white guys in self-defense is somehow racist but then again, we’re not entirely sure of the new ‘rules’ around what constitutes racism these days …

Because you know, we’re not looking for everything to BE racist in the first place.

Nina Turner is far from the only blue-check we see pushing the ‘what if Kyle were black’ talking point, but she was among the first:

If Kyle Rittenhouse were Black, he would’ve been killed for holding that weapon. What’s a justice system without justice?!?! 🤬 https://t.co/W7WdWL7OU3 — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) November 15, 2021

Well, they tried to kill him … that was the whole point of his defending himself?

Just sayin’.

A white woman drove her white son across state lines with an AR-15 where he then killed two people and wounded a third. Jacob Blake was shot in the back by this same police department for less. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) November 15, 2021

This was literally debunked earlier today but whatever makes her feel better.

In 2014, in my hometown of Cleveland, Tamir Rice was killed for having a toy gun, his mother had her name dragged through the mud while she had to grieve the loss of her 12-year-old son. Don’t tell me there isn’t a double standard in this country. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) November 15, 2021

Notice she didn’t bring up Timothy Simpkins:

But you know, double standards.

You realize people were trying to kill him, his race, they just failed? — Firewall Bill (@FirewallB) November 15, 2021

Are you clinically insane or just a charlatan? — Mis Huevos Güey (@DSmykal) November 15, 2021

Why not both?

They did try to kill Rittenhouse. The reason he's not dead is bc he defended himself. — Saving America (@SavingAmerica4U) November 15, 2021

'I want vengeance, not justice.' BTW if he were black, they'd be fashioning a statue as we speak and charges would never have been brought. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) November 15, 2021

They did try. Wtf are these accounts? — Klane 🇺🇸2nd Amendment 🇺🇸 (@KagKlane) November 15, 2021

I don’t know who needs to hear this but the AR-15 saved Kyle Rittenhouse’s life — Josh Walburger (@josh_walburger) November 15, 2021

If he were black and attacked by black men and a black pedophile… You wouldn’t give a damn because to you black people killing black people is not worthy of discussion. — Jefe de mi vida (@1962Kiser) November 15, 2021

What a horribly racist statement, totally devoid of fact, or compassion. Try harder. — Wes Watson (@_Wes) November 15, 2021

I mean if you watch the videos they show people trying to kill him. The kid is a great shot. — T (@real_temple) November 15, 2021

They tried to kill Kyle a couple times for holding the weapon. https://t.co/mXzrruSok1 — LPMC Kansas (@KansasLpmc) November 15, 2021

if Kyle were black (instead of latino) he'd still be on the same position as he is now, a person who used his right of self defence against people trying to kill him https://t.co/NaN829pcXH — Dripped Out Miko ४ (@cryptomxth) November 15, 2021

There ya’ go.

***

