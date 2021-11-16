Kyle Rittenhouse wore GLOVES?!?! THAT CHANGES EVERYTHING.

REEEEEE.

Oh, wait.

No.

It doesn’t change anything and anyone pretending it does is not the brightest crayon in the box …

Case in point.

Trending

You know the face you make when you’re pretty sure the milk has gone bad but you’re not entirely sure and you really don’t want to sniff it to find out because if it is bad it will stink to high heaven? Yeah, just made that face.

There’s a reason this guy is paid to read what OTHER people write.

Woof.

You mean people weren’t sitting around singing Kumbayah?

Huh, who knew?

It was ALL A PLOT.

Yup.

That’s what we said too.

***

Related:

KICK-A*S thread takes the CRT-denying Left to the CLEANERS, proving the racist theory is absolutely being taught in schools

Blue-checks already out in full force playing the ‘what if Kyle were black’ card trying to make a white guy shooting other white guys racist

BOOM! Rep. Thomas Massie NUKES Biden admin, CDC, and Pfizer CEO over ‘lackluster vaccine performance’ in just 2 BRUTAL tweets

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: glovesKyle RittenhouseMatthew Modine

Recommended Twitchy Video