Kyle Rittenhouse wore GLOVES?!?! THAT CHANGES EVERYTHING.

REEEEEE.

Oh, wait.

No.

It doesn’t change anything and anyone pretending it does is not the brightest crayon in the box …

Case in point.

Is #KyleRittenhouse wearing surgical gloves? If so, why? To cover his fingerprints? Why would he load a weapon with bullets Travel to an event Aim the rifle at people Pull the trigger of the rifle he’d loaded Unless he went there With intent to kill? pic.twitter.com/KUlOzp3zwi — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) November 16, 2021

You know the face you make when you’re pretty sure the milk has gone bad but you’re not entirely sure and you really don’t want to sniff it to find out because if it is bad it will stink to high heaven? Yeah, just made that face.

There’s a reason this guy is paid to read what OTHER people write.

Woof.

Do you even know what was happening during those riots, you f*cking moron? pic.twitter.com/K6zvPSHHzf — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) November 16, 2021

You mean people weren’t sitting around singing Kumbayah?

Huh, who knew?

He had on gloves because he was rendering first aid care to people who had been hurt. See the bag under his left arm? Supplies kit. First thing they teach in Red Cross first aid is …. wear gloves. Duh. — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) November 16, 2021

Matthew, we get it, you didn’t watch the trial and you get all your information from your comfortable echo chamber. — Next LA Mayor (@NextLAMayor) November 16, 2021

It really is incredible the number of people who are just 100% confident about something they've obviously not paid any attention to — Clifton Duncan. (@cliftonaduncan) November 16, 2021

There are literally pictures all over the internet of Rittenhouse not wearing gloves earlier in the night. I suppose he wiped his rifle down and put gloves on because he knew the mob was gonna chase him? pic.twitter.com/siB0P3hIFc — Pat Trick (@patpending0000) November 16, 2021

It was ALL A PLOT.

The med pack he’s carrying might just be a clue — Nick “Darth X. Libertarius” Pierce (@iam1791) November 16, 2021

Gloves because he was rendering first aid. You obviously haven’t watched the actual trial with real time video footage. 🙄 — Texas 🦃 Turkey (@TexasSdp4314) November 16, 2021

This is why your job is reciting other people’s thoughts. — Dan Paddock has 10 more cars (@UndeadDan) November 16, 2021

Yup.

That’s what we said too.

***

