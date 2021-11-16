If you’d have told us Occupy Democrats would come out in defense of Liz ‘Voted With Trump 93% Of The Time’ Cheney we’d have laughed in your face but here we are. We realize we’re not dealing with the sharpest tools in the shed with this account, but really guys?

The Wyoming Republican Party voted to stop recognizing Liz as a Republican, and this made Occupy Democrats angry.

Funny how their defense of the ‘carpetbagger’ is making the Wyoming GOP’s point for them.

BREAKING: The Wyoming Republican Party votes to no longer recognize Congresswoman Liz Cheney as a Republican because she refuses to become a Trump cultist. RT IF YOU RESPECT HER FOR STANDING STRONG! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) November 16, 2021

Such simple, sad little creatures.

They really can’t help but make everything about Trump.

And don’t get us wrong, plenty of Wyomingites are pissed about Liz’s insistence to go after her own party because ‘orange man bad,’ but it’s about so much more than that. She stopped actually representing the very people who elected her to REPRESENT them long ago. That’s the issue.

Sorry, not sorry.

Besides …

She voted in line with him more than the official MAGA cultists did. What are you even talking about? — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) November 16, 2021

It’s not about Trump. You people need to get over him. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) November 16, 2021

I guess now you're cool with her dad being a war criminal? — Rob from Long Island (@FlyingDutch0116) November 16, 2021

She’s supposed to represent her constituents not her personal feelings something you fail to understand. — DeeLee (@BeachesPlease20) November 16, 2021

Even if they told her they don’t want her, she’s still a Republican and will vote Republican lol. Why would she change her values because a some people are mad at her decisions? — Anthony Cipollo (@acipollo) November 16, 2021

Y’all can have her @RepLizCheney — NerkBuckeye – also on GETTR (@NerkBuckeye) November 16, 2021

Yup.

Have fun with your new base, Liz.

***

Related:

‘O tempora, o mores’! Brit Hume DROPS Gov. Kate Brown and her RIDICULOUS Christmas face-diaper as only he can and LOL

How big of a buffoon IS this guy?! Just feast your eyes on super-sleuth Matt Modine’s hot take about Kyle Rittenhouse wearing GLOVES

KICK-A*S thread takes the CRT-denying Left to the CLEANERS, proving the racist theory is absolutely being taught in schools

Recommended Twitchy Video