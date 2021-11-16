David French and his flaccid, Never Trump ilk just don’t get it.

And they never will.

"Regardless of the outcome of the trial, the Trumpist right is wrongly creating a folk hero out of Rittenhouse," @DavidAFrench argues. https://t.co/P12hWafE0r — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) November 16, 2021

We won’t bore you with an excerpt from David’s article and yes, it’s just as sanctimonious as you’d expect it to be.

In their quest to be ‘intellectual and above it all,’ Never Trump continues to miss the key part to what happened with Kyle Rittenhouse; they’re all so busy trying to shame ‘the kid’ who shouldn’t have been there in the first place they’re missing the bigger issue in how our leaders failed to protect our cities and so someone had to.

That, someone, was Kyle.

Which quite honestly makes him somewhat heroic.

Maybe it was irresponsible for someone so young to be there — but his impulse to defend his town from rioting is laudable and less "foolish" than the adult politicians, activists, and media who encouraged and tolerated riots and faced no consequences. https://t.co/vo1i6nUqIG — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 16, 2021

Tah-dah!

No. He’s a hero. And — worst for you — his heroism shines a light on your years of flaccid, pedantic ineffectiveness at protecting Americans from an increasingly hostile permanent bureaucratic state. https://t.co/NiVOPoyfqw — Probably Mulder’s Intern’l House of Pandemicakes (@banishedprotein) November 16, 2021

Flaccid.

Pedantic.

Ineffective.

This sums up the Never Trump movement very well.

See Rick Wilson.

He's more of a hero than you and your banal takes ever will be. https://t.co/qGEXXAscOA — iHuman (@dphaw) November 16, 2021

The real heroes are the pale, bloated intellectual class of NeverTrump conservatives who combat mobs of animals burning cities with sternly worded opinion pieces. https://t.co/GGarcFq040 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 16, 2021

We’re sure David’s haughty piece will work wonders should the moronic Left start setting cities on fire again.

The conservative case for sucking at life and whining constantly https://t.co/pUMF39hZi9 — James Lindsay, very long but good (@ConceptualJames) November 16, 2021

This. ^

We get it if your town was being burned to the ground you would sit in your house while it burned. #stfu #clown https://t.co/DqT92kx4n9 — II (@blank__II) November 16, 2021

Kyle being able to protect himself is a "blessing of liberty" as Mr. French once put it. https://t.co/yRmLM3yQ1l — Colin Zerk (@clnzrk) November 16, 2021

You are a joke. https://t.co/6ERrxsNkW7 — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) November 16, 2021

And not a funny one.

If Kyle Rittenhouse had been defending the right of children in Kabul to attend drag queen story hour instead of local businesses from violent riots in the town where his father lived, only then would he be a hero to David French https://t.co/AVLRlNtIF5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 16, 2021

Not so long ago, this country had people Kyle's age "wielding a deadly weapon" while trying not to step on IEDs because people like David French told them that Kabul was vital to national security or some bullshit like that. God forbid they defend Kenosha instead of Khandahar. https://t.co/dkerk8J4pN — Derek (@SuitableAlias) November 16, 2021

The movement to make a journalist out of David French is both ridiculous and dangerous. He is a foolish man wielding a deadly weapon. But even foolish men have a right of self-expression. Based on the evidence, tolerance is reasonable. Validation is not: https://t.co/OQGysQ8zw5 — Sally Tomato (@MrSallyTomato) November 16, 2021

Nearly a decade later, and David French is as wrong as ever. https://t.co/4wzUJnNADD pic.twitter.com/5WZ8xXDopz — Ashley Rae Groypenberg Fan Account – PARODY (@Marxism_Kills) November 16, 2021

Oof.

And yes, yes he is.

***

