Could the prosecutors in the Rittenhouse trial be ANY worse? Yikes.

What an absolute train wreck they’ve been.

And it seems like it’s only getting worse.

Tim Pool’s thread on why he believes ADA Kraus cropped and even edited evidence is pretty damn damning.

Take a look:

I believe ADA Kraus cropped and edited the evidence in the Rittenhouse trial, then provided a further cropped and compressed version to the defense and he needs to be questioned under oath Its not definitive but heres my reasoning 1/ pic.twitter.com/wEyIqhnfhB — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 18, 2021

Not definitive.

Fair.

His reasoning …

Drone footage resolution from the state is a weird format 1920×844 This appears to be because the full video was manipulated to remove either the graphic or something the state did not want included pic.twitter.com/7IWAzMCmzm — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 18, 2021

Hrm.

Keep going.

How did the footage get cropped? Kraus on his laptop has Format factory source: https://t.co/ZTFTr52EqR pic.twitter.com/Vn6XlRa62H — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 18, 2021

Yikes.

In fact, double yikes.

Format factory is not just transcoding, as per their website it also crops video This explains why Kraus had Handbrake AND Format factory source: https://t.co/aBR9ymbTaM pic.twitter.com/BLoXlm42Xc — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 18, 2021

You know that face you make when you’re trying to make your own pie crust from scratch and you are pretty sure you’ve overworked it and it will be tough as leather but you didn’t bother to buy backup crust so you’re wondering if you can add extra filling to make it taste less awful? Yeah, just made that face.

Now we all know that it is a FACT the defense was given a lower res video. This is not disputed but it seems ADA Kraus got caught as per the transcript from court "ours is much clearer"

"its just playing weird" Thats where he realized he was caught pic.twitter.com/pAuL7fuvHb — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 18, 2021

It’s just playing weird.

Sure it is.

If you use HANDBRAKE you know about video editing. You are a power user. They skewed evidence. — the tonio (@vr_tonio) November 18, 2021

Something strange is definitely AFOOT at the Circle K.

***

