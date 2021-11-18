It’s like Democrats don’t know they’re Democrats. Heh.

Sounds like there’s trouble in the College Democrats gang:

From Politico:

The group’s leaders are publicly firing off accusations of anti-Blackness, Islamaphobia and anti-Semitism at each other. Impeachment proceedings are now in the works against the organization’s new vice president, Nourhan Mesbah, who is Muslim. College Democrats say that screenshots of tweets that their peers sent in adolescence spread rapidly through group texts, which already caused a student running for president of the group to withdraw their candidacy in September. And national advocacy groups for Muslim and Jewish Americans are now weighing in with criticism.

The conflict has gotten so messy that the Democratic National Committee is considering disaffiliating with the national collegiate organization altogether and creating a partnership with the state groups underneath the national umbrella, according to a Democrat familiar with the discussions. The DNC declined to comment.

Messy.

Yup.

Left-liberal spaces have become utterly toxic.

Truer words have never been spoken.

Eating their own.

And we don’t have a bit of sympathy for them.

We could sell tickets.

***

