It’s like Democrats don’t know they’re Democrats. Heh.

Sounds like there’s trouble in the College Democrats gang:

NEW — Things are a wee bit chaotic right now with the College Democrats. So much so that the DNC is contemplating dissafiliation. via @AlexThomp https://t.co/wrdRKV0wgz — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 18, 2021

From Politico:

The group’s leaders are publicly firing off accusations of anti-Blackness, Islamaphobia and anti-Semitism at each other. Impeachment proceedings are now in the works against the organization’s new vice president, Nourhan Mesbah, who is Muslim. College Democrats say that screenshots of tweets that their peers sent in adolescence spread rapidly through group texts, which already caused a student running for president of the group to withdraw their candidacy in September. And national advocacy groups for Muslim and Jewish Americans are now weighing in with criticism. The conflict has gotten so messy that the Democratic National Committee is considering disaffiliating with the national collegiate organization altogether and creating a partnership with the state groups underneath the national umbrella, according to a Democrat familiar with the discussions. The DNC declined to comment.

Messy.

Yup.

They're destroying each other over tweets and other postings from when they were 13, 14 and 15. Left-liberal spaces have become utterly toxic: mostly for those inside of them. It's a totally self-immolating climate. Nobody can survive it. Ultimate reaping of what they've sown: https://t.co/jiZcVE8B7r — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 18, 2021

Left-liberal spaces have become utterly toxic.

Truer words have never been spoken.

"Impeachment proceedings are now in the works against the organization’s new vice president, Nourhan Mesbah, who is Muslim…." Look at the living hell they created: an inferno bereft of grace or empathy, meant to contaminate all institutions but first consuming all of them: pic.twitter.com/HDr6jbUClc — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 18, 2021

Eating their own.

And we don’t have a bit of sympathy for them.

I don’t watch reality shows, but I would definitely watch one that follows this. Let them fight. pic.twitter.com/qaCTh8EMEV — Mike Lowry (@Mlowry77) November 18, 2021

We could sell tickets.

***

