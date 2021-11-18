Elon Musk just keeps upping his troll game.

“We are choked with news and starved of history” – Durant — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2021

Yes, yes we are.

And then Elon followed up with this:

It is hard to find good sources of relatively objective news these days. Any suggestions? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, maybe we found it extra-funny since we cover the not-so-objective media every day.

It’s good though, right?

Yes, I think you'll love it.https://t.co/eJQABNjPvx — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) November 18, 2021

join me and @assliken (aka @habibi_bros) for Habibi Power Hour, Elon. we’ll be the 6 to your 9 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 18, 2021

Ahem ahem.

@TheBabylonBee seems the most accurate these days — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 18, 2021

Fair.

Create an account on @feedly. Customize the topics you want to follow and use the feedly bot to sort through sources and create your own digital newspaper. Machine learning at its best. — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) November 18, 2021

Don Lemon. I don't make a medical decision without him. — Great Stockpix (Professional Day Trader) (@Greatstockpix) November 18, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

anywhere BUT mainstream media. — Rg 23 (@QNTistheKEY) November 18, 2021

And that’s the truth.

***

