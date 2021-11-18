Ok, so this tweet from Ayanna Pressley is old, but Twitter has allowed it to stay up.

No warning.

No flag.

Nothing.

Even though the majority of her ‘fix your damn headlines’ tweet has been disproven. But you know, Twitter is gonna Twitter.

A 17 year old white supremacist domestic terrorist drove across state lines, armed with an AR 15. He shot and killed 2 people who had assembled to affirm the value, dignity, and worth of Black lives. Fix your damn headlines. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) August 27, 2020

Brit Hume was good enough to point out Ayanna’s false tweet and asked Twitter if they would be ‘policing’ her claims … knowing damn well they won’t.

Rittenhouse is white and 17. Everything else in this tweet from a member of Congress is false. Yet the tweet remains up. Hey, @Twitter, I thought you were policing false claims. https://t.co/GculnHLki1 — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 18, 2021

Brit is kicking Twitter here too … just sayin’.

They only worry about "false claims" if it fits the narrative they support. — Brandi (@brandibelle73) November 18, 2021

Twitter only polices false claims when they counter their approved narrative. Also done to claims that are not false if they counter their approved narrative. — TomCanter1 (@DuceDriver) November 18, 2021

This tweet confirms and denies simultaneously — Roy Buckley (@brotherimmortal) November 18, 2021

@elonmusk You asked about someone who shoots straight… follow @brithume The Gold Standard of Journalism. https://t.co/IktSGNVFha — Amy_Sunshine (@OnlyAmy24) November 18, 2021

Just another person for Kyle to sue!!! https://t.co/FZAg5YDVTF — Genevieve (@GenevieveBayer) November 18, 2021

Let’s hope he’s keeping track.

