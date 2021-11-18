Ok, so this tweet from Ayanna Pressley is old, but Twitter has allowed it to stay up.

No warning.

No flag.

Nothing.

Even though the majority of her ‘fix your damn headlines’ tweet has been disproven. But you know, Twitter is gonna Twitter.

Brit Hume was good enough to point out Ayanna’s false tweet and asked Twitter if they would be ‘policing’ her claims … knowing damn well they won’t.

Brit is kicking Twitter here too … just sayin’.

Let’s hope he’s keeping track.

***

