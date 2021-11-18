This freakin’ guy.

Yeah yeah yeah, we should be glad he writes stupid stuff because tweets like this mean job security for Twitchy editors but still.

Dear white people: You did not do slavery, you did not do Jim Crow and you are not a Confederate General. So, why are you taking it personally? People not connected to those evils of the past do not feel a need to defend them. You reveal yourselves when you think it's about you. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) November 17, 2021

Dear Cenk Uygur:

Maybe study history a little bit. The party responsible for all of the crap you just tweeted will surprise TF out of you.

Best,

Twitchy Team

Now do the Armenian genocide https://t.co/j4RVo4Ui7d — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 17, 2021

Oh, about that …

Cenk denied the Armenian genocide for years until he was forced to acknowledge it in fear of losing sponsorship. One million Christians brutally slaughtered by the Turks. Look at the the name of his show for heavens sake. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 17, 2021

Ugh, do we have to?

And the schooling didn’t stop here:

As a black person, i recognize the fact that the union overstepped its constitutional bounds in preventing a peaceful secession.

Slavery was/is bad, but don't defend tyranny because the tyrants used its abolition as a justification for their tyranny. — Rev.Locke Wiggin BS,MS,PhD,ScD CashApp:$GigiKlowen (@Locke_Wiggins) November 17, 2021

Damn.

I think you make it about us when you talk about extracting reparations from us, teach our kids that they live in an evil, racist country, and then discriminate against them in universities and jobs based on skin color. — ClimbTheMtn (@MtnTha) November 17, 2021

Of COURSE, he’s trying to make it about white people.

That’s the point of his sh*t tweet.

He’s saying if white people didn’t feel guilty about their past they wouldn’t be angry when idgits like him use it to paint them all as racists.

We’re not saying it’s a smart take, just explaining what it is.

Cool glad you agree then we're done with reparation proposals awesome good talk — Latentem (@Latentem) November 18, 2021

Good talk.

I don’t know a single white person who has ever defended slavery, Jim Crow, or the racism of Confederate Generals. Your straw man arguments are as pathetic as you are. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) November 17, 2021

And that’s pretty damn pathetic.

My race is used as a pejorative by elected officials, members of the media, academia, and celebrities. I tend to take that personally. But you do you. — Defund the Thought Police (@BillySullivan7) November 17, 2021

When are you gonna talk about Armenian genocide? I mean, if you want everyone to take the blame for their ancestors, shouldn't you do so, too? — Rocket Bunny 🚀 (@RocketBunnyX1) November 18, 2021

Why are you cowering in fear from Joe Rogan? — Evan (@EvanMcM) November 18, 2021

Mwahahahaha.

Dear Democrats: Please, please, please keep pushing this nonsense between now and next November — Tucker Jerbs (@Tucker_Jerbs) November 17, 2021

Yes.

That would be most beneficial.

*snort*

***

