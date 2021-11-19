Gotta love how our pals in the media are tripling down on kicking parents out of the classroom even after this narrative cost the Democrats Virginia.

This is … something else.

Christina Wyman: Parents think they have the right to control teaching and learning because their children are the ones educated. It’s sort of like entering a surgical unit thinking you can interfere with an operation because the patient is your child. https://t.co/XD38WODQus — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 19, 2021

From NBC News:

But short of that, parents, community members and politicians who aren’t qualified to teach should keep their noses out of school curricula. A teacher’s main goal should be to teach children to think for themselves, and parents’ dictating the curriculum interferes with the nurturing of that independence. The future of our country and world are sitting in today’s K-12 classrooms, and those children will eventually become adults in a world requiring their empathy, passion, intelligence and engagement. Parental interference in school curricula is poised to accomplish the exact opposite. Shielding students from real-world issues and diverse perspectives will create bubbles that will render their children ill-prepared to navigate society, particularly when they are called upon to contribute and think critically.

So if we don’t tell our white kids they are racists and our black kids they are oppressed we create bubbles.

Huh.

Weird flex.

"Socialists regard your property as their property, but even more nefariously regard your children as their property."

– @michaelmalice — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 19, 2021

So NBC/Dems are now saying the quiet part out loud? You don’t believe parents should have any authority over their own children’s health or education? You believe the state owns kids? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 19, 2021

Yes.

Yes, they do believe it.

And they are getting more emboldened to admit it.

they think they own your kids. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 19, 2021

Oh NBC, why do you insist on sucking so much?

***

