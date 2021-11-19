Cori Bush may well be the dumbest sitting member of Congress.

That, or she’s the biggest liar of them all.

We suppose we could just embrace the power of and …

Did she really think she WOULDN’T get called out for this absolute lie of a tweet?

The judge. The jury. The defendant. It’s white supremacy in action. This system isn’t built to hold white supremacists accountable. It’s why Black and brown folks are brutalized and put in cages while white supremacist murderers walk free. I’m hurt. I’m angry. I’m heartbroken. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 19, 2021

Literally NOTHING she said here is true.

Nada.

Zip.

Zero.

Keeeeeeeep talking. I can already hear the ring of the cash register. #NotGuilty #Rittenhouse — obstacle (@corrcomm) November 19, 2021

He killed two white people in self-defense. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) November 19, 2021

Do you want to dismantle the system? If so, what would you replace it with? — Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) November 19, 2021

Hey racist pos, he shot 3 white dudes — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) November 19, 2021

^^^

You are literally the dumbest member of Congress. — hurl (@TheReal_Hurl) November 19, 2021

And, evidently, you’re a complete moron for posting this trash. How are you even a sitting member of Congress? — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) November 19, 2021

not going to look good for your defamation defense CB — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) November 19, 2021

Is it the same white supremacy that shot at you from the grassy knoll in Ferguson lmao? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 19, 2021

So many lies, so little time.

Add this to the Kyle Rittenhouse defamation lawsuits — Matt (@mnoce19) November 19, 2021

Please stop spreading false information. Encourage people to watch trials and gather all the evidence. You only encourage people to go with what they see on Twitter, which is dangerous. This was never about white supremacy and yet you continue to say it is. — 𝒦𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝒟𝒾𝒶𝓃𝑒𝓍𝒾𝓈 👑 (@Dianexis) November 19, 2021

No black people were killed. https://t.co/JwFSRLOtVo — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 19, 2021

So a white guy shoots three white guys trying to kill him and it's white supremacy? Give it up, already. https://t.co/05dITm5Dte — Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) November 19, 2021

If only.

***

