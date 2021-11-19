Oh look, Tom Nichols is wrong again. For an expert, he sure spends a lot of time being wrong.

This is not true and the only people who ‘know it’ are pretending this is somehow about racism when in reality it was about a city failing to protect its citizens in a summer of violence. And Tom should know better:

Dude.

Really?

Guess how this went over:

Just put pronouns in your bio and self-flagellate over your white maleness.

We are SOOOOO borrowing that line.

Heh.

Oops.

It’s all about feelings and narrative in Tom’s world now.

That’s what happens when one becomes an expert.

Ding ding ding.

Ouch.

Seems legit.

***

