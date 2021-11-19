Oh look, Tom Nichols is wrong again. For an expert, he sure spends a lot of time being wrong.

This is not true and the only people who ‘know it’ are pretending this is somehow about racism when in reality it was about a city failing to protect its citizens in a summer of violence. And Tom should know better:

This is completely true and everyone cheering the verdict knows it. https://t.co/Z0tIORD3n4 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 19, 2021

Dude.

Really?

Guess how this went over:

Tom, sincerely – go fuck yourself. Instead of taking an L, you're retreating to "this hypothetical proves my point." Just put pronouns in your bio and self-flagellate over your white maleness. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 19, 2021

Just put pronouns in your bio and self-flagellate over your white maleness.

We are SOOOOO borrowing that line.

Heh.

Oops.

So what are you saying? The jury concluded the prosecution did not prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt. Would you feel better if they believed there was reasonable doubt and convicted him anyway because they would have if Rittenhouse was black? — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) November 19, 2021

It’s all about feelings and narrative in Tom’s world now.

He doesn't know what he's saying. That's not how his "brain" works. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 19, 2021

That’s what happens when one becomes an expert.

This is false. See my tweets about Chicago shootings last week… Facts matter, Tom. Not emotional hyperbole. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 19, 2021

Ding ding ding.

Considering that's not what happened no, that is a lie and YOU know it. https://t.co/Hpt3Wmqh6a — Sweatimus Prime (@SweatimusPrime) November 19, 2021

If a black guy went to Kenosha from out of town with an AR to defend the town against rioting Antifa scumbags, there wouldn't be a verdict because it would NEVER have gone to trial. https://t.co/vect8Rc7Yf — Dr. This Little Piggy BsD (@woodyspigroasts) November 19, 2021

That's a misrepresentation of what Kyle did, Tom, and you know it. You fat worthless coward. https://t.co/SvTillnBoN — Hi, it's Annie (@AptlyAnnie) November 19, 2021

Ouch.

Yes. And if this is what Kyle did he’d have been found guilty. https://t.co/fS3ftZ6Elw — EEE(d) (@EEElverhoy) November 19, 2021

Seems legit.

