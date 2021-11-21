They really should change their name from Rage Against the Machine to Rage FOR the Machine.

Remember when they were raging against the government? Even though we’ve known all along they’re a bunch of rich kids who had no problem raging against any establishment … apparently, a young man defending himself against a child rapist and domestic abuser (aka violent criminals) and being found innocent for it is proof our system is racist and broken?

Rittenhouse didn’t kill people for fighting for racial justice, you doorknobs.

1/What defines innocence in America? Tamir Rice was executed for playing with a toy. Nobody was charged. Ahmaud Arbery went jogging and was murdered in broad daylight. Rittenhouse armed himself and killed people who were fighting for racial justice. He claimed self-defense. pic.twitter.com/Em0qIOgaOp — Rage Against The Machine (@RATMofficial) November 20, 2021

Because it WAS self-defense.

2/This is the settler logic of America’s founding myth: whiteness must cast itself as the victim in order to justify its violence against those resisting its oppression. Welcome to the Land of the Free, Home of the Brave. (Photo: Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) — Rage Against The Machine (@RATMofficial) November 20, 2021

Holy Hell.

Just here for the ratio, you lying imbeciles. He killed violent rioters who attacked him first including a racist pedophile. pic.twitter.com/nEvXH44MjO — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 21, 2021

But racial justice and stuff!

"Revolution Now!" Brought to you by Apple and Google with the permission of the CIA. — Charles Hoskinson (@cehoskinson) November 20, 2021

You are the machine. Shut the hell up and stop pretending like you’re dissidents or rebels. — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 21, 2021

Rage against facts and evidence. — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) November 20, 2021

Heh.

Rage for the Machine — 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@tomburkart) November 21, 2021

This will make your band more relevant for sure — Dirk Hardpec (@Eat_punchbeef) November 21, 2021

For SURE.

Congratulations for authoritatively eclipsing every other candidate for "biggest sell-outs of all time". You should go ahead and announce yourselves as the new spokesmen for the FBI and the BIA just to ram it home…. — MattHolloway🎙 (@TheHollowNet) November 21, 2021

Ouch.

And accurate.

***

