Did anyone in Hollywood actually watch the Rittenhouse trial? We’re starting to think they didn’t …

That or they’re ok with honoring a guy who raped five young boys between the age of 9-11 and another guy who beat women. Seems an odd pair of ‘heroes’ to this editor but hey, we’re not as enlightened as our pals in Hollywood.

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, this is just so dumb.

Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 27, murdered August 25th, 2020. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/TzhmWyZJeB — Pedro Pascal he/him (@PedroPascal1) November 20, 2021

Bad tweet, Pedro. BAD.

And sadly, Pedro isn’t the only one making these ridiculous tweets.

There’s a reason these people are paid to read the words someone ELSE writes.

You just publicly honored a guy who anally raped young children and tried to murder a teenager. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) November 21, 2021

Yup.

1 of them RAPED CHILDREN. Are liberals that stupid? — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) November 21, 2021

Yes.

Yes, they are.

Lionising a racist pedophile & a violent thug. Gross. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 21, 2021

You’re kidding, right? You’re being ironic? — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 21, 2021

This is such a strange tweet. You're memorializing 2 guys who died because they were actively attacking a young man yet when someone in your industry is recklessly killed on a film set you tweet nothing or did I miss that? SMDH — Jennifer Hall (@jenjhall) November 20, 2021

Guys who do horrible things to children don’t just Rest In Peace — Vontheterrible (@vontheterrible) November 20, 2021

Is the r silent in your name — CJ (@cmonbuddyreally) November 21, 2021

Oof.

Repulsive. You’re a fool. — Mayer Fertig (@MayerFertig) November 21, 2021

Hollywood sure likes pedophiles. — American Deplorable (@BrianEvansSays) November 21, 2021

5 times convicted child rapist and twice convicted girlfriend beater violently attack a lawfully armed man and are killed in self defense…and this is your response? There are a lot of responses one could have. This is an odd one. — Keri Smith, Unsafe Space (@ksemamajama) November 21, 2021

If by odd she means stupid, we agree.

***

