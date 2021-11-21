We hadn’t actually heard of Amanda Milius until we came across this thread, even though she is responsible for the number one documentary on Amazon right now, not to mention the daughter of legendary screenwriter John Milius who was responsible for writing Apocalypse Now, Conan the Barbarian, and a plethora of other epic films.

Seems she was a bit perturbed (heh) with New York Times’ David Brooks … and the leftist media in general.

This thread.

Wow.

The corrupt disgustingly vile @nytdavidbrooks , as with all journalists, has to distort and lie about what I say in order to reduce me to your vision of dumb right wing nut job. David, you elderly queer, this is a complete and total misrepresentation of what I said. You’re — Amanda Milius (@AmandaMilius) November 19, 2021

Meep.

We love her point about how they have to reduce people to their own lazy and quite frankly boring stereotypes of people on the Right.

going to lecture me about a movie I was raised on, wrote about for half my life, sat for hours of discussion at the knee of my genius father about, along w my brother ETHAN WHOS NAMED AFTER THE FUCKING MOVIE, and you, amateur film theorist midwit, are going to dishonestly — Amanda Milius (@AmandaMilius) November 19, 2021

Straight.

Fire.

reduce my comments to your knowingly incorrect paraphrasing to fit your narrative? As per NYT / Atlantic etc rules, you can’t mention why I was discussing films tho can you? You go from “grew up as Hollywood brat” to “*somehow* worked in trump admin” to finding myself on — Amanda Milius (@AmandaMilius) November 19, 2021

Oh, did we mention she also worked for the Trump administration?

Yeah, we dig her.

Keep going.

stage talking about movies. WHY WOULD THAT BE? 🤔 Bc you guys aren’t allowed to even shit on my documentary bc I’m right and your entire industry was wrong and you never ever want anyone to hear about it. I challenge you to an infinity leangth debate about any movie of your — Amanda Milius (@AmandaMilius) November 19, 2021

choice, you unimpressive cowardly eunuch. If a right wing journalist made such distorted and reductive comments about a BIPOC left wing trans director at a conference you’d be fired for blatant misogyny. Stick to your usual beat of finding new ways to advocate for the — Amanda Milius (@AmandaMilius) November 19, 2021

destruction of the western world you pathetic piece of human garbage. Learn to code, asshole. pic.twitter.com/AQdB8l6MiZ — Amanda Milius (@AmandaMilius) November 19, 2021

What she said.

Until this moment, I had no idea who Amanda Milius was…. but you have to love anyone who can so accurately and succinctly describe David Brooks as the gutless, empty shell of a man he has become. Insta-follow.https://t.co/7pfElCXsHe — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) November 19, 2021

THIS is how you take down a lying lefty propagandist! We need MORE of this on social media: relentlessly attack and demean every lying leftist you come across. Hit them with facts, but also humiliate the 💩 out of them so that neutral observers feel ashamed of them too. 🏆 — Dead Che ⚔️ 🖕🏻🇨🇳🇮🇷🇵🇸 (@satcherfield) November 19, 2021

pic.twitter.com/tL8ifXwN6S — גי דוד – Super Free Man (@DBCWriter) November 19, 2021

How I picture @AmandaMilius at the end of this: pic.twitter.com/n2vXOWmE64 — Ol' Dirty Hamster (@oldirtyhamster) November 19, 2021

She’s your Huckleberry.

Heh.

Think the lesson here is don’t eff with Amanda. Heh.

***

