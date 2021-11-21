We’re shocked Tea Pain hasn’t pulled this poll down.

Maybe he/she/it knows we and others would be even more ruthless if he/she/it tried to hide it?

This was … bad.

POLL: Is Kyle Rittenhouse a murderer or a hero? — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) November 19, 2021

Truth hurts, we guess.

Is there anything funnier than a poll that backfires this badly? pic.twitter.com/nRcGXCdqSl — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 21, 2021

Not really.

And we cover the timelines of AOC and Alyssa Milano.

It’s funny coming here and reading all the misinformed hot takes of leftists. They must watch msnbc and cnn because they obviously haven’t watched the trial spewing made up talking points. — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) November 19, 2021

How about neither? Just an ordinary man doing ordinary things. — ConservativeCDGurl🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈💗 (@ConservativeCD) November 19, 2021

HERO — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 19, 2021

Neither. A survivor. — Phil (@navydoc201) November 19, 2021

The fairest take yet.

A survivor.

Yup.

Wait… @TeaPainUSA profile says "Stand up for Democracy". Doesn't that mean he is a Republican ? And the POLL went the way he expected??? — Issey Prada (@isseyprada) November 21, 2021

Whoa.

Maybe?

Nah, we know better.

That’s why this is so funny.

And that’s a poll from someone with lots of followers who agree with his terrible takes. 🤦‍♀️ — Gianni Vitrano (@SicilianoUno) November 21, 2021

Yup.

Granted, a bunch of people on Conservative Twitter got a hold of the poll but you’d THINK a Leftist account with 744k followers could overcome THAT.

***

