Reese Witherspoon apparently woke up Saturday morning and decided to write a thread about gun violence and the Rittenhouse verdict … and got literally nothing right. It’s fascinating, and not in a good way, watching these Hollywood types prove they are clueless about reality over and over again. All anyone had to do was WATCH THE FREAKIN’ TRIAL and they’d save themselves a good bit of embarrassment and humiliation.

We suppose Hollywood is gonna Hollywood.

Hey, at least she didn’t write some creepy, loving tweets to child rapist ‘Jojo.’

Take a gander:

Woke up this morning thinking about every mother/father/sister/brother/friend who has lost someone to senseless gun violence in America. And then ..there was no justice for their pain. This is a disgrace. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) November 20, 2021

No one should be able to purchase a semi-automatic weapon, cross state lines and kill 2 people, wound another and go free. In what world is this safe … for any of us ? — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) November 20, 2021

She didn’t watch the trial.

And US representatives and judges who support this recklessness will not be receiving my vote. Ever. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) November 20, 2021

Let’s not pretend she was voting for Republicans anyway.

@MomsDemand @Everytown thank you for the work you do. It is vital. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) November 20, 2021

Yawn.

And to the families and friends who are grieving.. I'm holding you in my heart. And I will never stop advocating for justice. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) November 20, 2021

Justice for the pedophile and wife beater?

Weird flex but ok.

Some people believe this WAS justice for them but we digress.

Another Hollywood zombie https://t.co/1lO5ZIrdnx — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) November 22, 2021

You might want to get the FACTS Reese…since you are representin' and all that. 🙄 https://t.co/jMgFF8zuVo — Denise (@Likeshesays) November 22, 2021

No justice for their pain? You mean the convicted child rapist and women beater? They went there to cause trouble and tried to kill Kyle. Would you be celebrating if they did? What is with Hollywood and the need to protect pedophiles. https://t.co/88naD7OCzC — Nancy DiGiacomo 🇺🇸✝️ (@NTD1965) November 22, 2021

Reese only played a lawyer–clueless about REAL due process. She never grieved murder of David Dorn + dozens of others killed/assaulted in 2020 by Leftist mobs who burned down minority-owned businesses, stole property. Rittenhouse story tragedy all around, but be honest, @ReeseW! https://t.co/ODC1lvpTVi — Carrie Sheffield (@carriesheffield) November 22, 2021

The ratio on this obviously idiotic tweet makes it all worth it. Another ‘JoJo the Pedo’ fan: https://t.co/A2l8km7dLQ — Tulsafied (@tulsafied) November 21, 2021

Enough with the Holier than Thou garbage. The disgrace is how many innocent people are being killed, businesses being looted and destroyed and lame politicians and DAs do nothing to stop it. https://t.co/Kqf3SmAhaB — JJ Pesavento (@rdrhwke) November 21, 2021

I agree. Let’s join together and make sure Hollywood takes firearm training classes from the @NRA so you people don’t pull another Alec Baldwin. https://t.co/mq4bWqfhaJ — Maria (@mliz77) November 21, 2021

Gated community type checks in with dumb take. https://t.co/BBVUyqsvzI — Testosticles (@Testosticles) November 21, 2021

Wow, Reese. You’d think you’d get at least something right?

***

