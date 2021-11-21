Even as local authorities are telling people to shelter in place, this jagoff was busy making disgusting comments about the horrific scene where a red SUV drove through a Christmas Parade leaving at least 20 injured in Waukesha, WI. Information is all over the place as they are trying to piece together what happened, and he thought this was the right time to make a joke about Wisconsin law, Conservatives, and make a dig at Kyle Rittenhouse.

What the Hell is wrong with these people?

It's okay. The driver in Waukesha was afraid for his life and defending himself from the unarmed holiday crowd. That's Wisconsin law now. https://t.co/j5bhBCsc0W — Chris Wiggins 🏳️‍🌈🇩🇪🇺🇸 (@CWNewser) November 21, 2021

Just.

Wow.

Oh, and he tweeted this garbage TWICE to make sure CNN saw it.

It's okay. The driver was afraid for his life and defending himself from the unarmed holiday crowd. — Chris Wiggins 🏳️‍🌈🇩🇪🇺🇸 (@CWNewser) November 21, 2021

No words.

Your tweet says more about your lack of humanity than you realize. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) November 22, 2021

You’re a very sad human being — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 22, 2021

Thank God for "media" with pronouns in profile who are here to make jokes about domestic terrorism… Where would we be without them? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 22, 2021

Your support for a potential terrorist act is nothing new, since the left is angry that the system worked and Rittenhouse was allowed to defend himself. A parade isn't a mob of terrorists burning a city down and beating people in the streets — Scottergate (@Scottergate) November 22, 2021

What is wrong with you? Never mind…I know. 😒 — Happy Hermit Marie Wh*te (@sisalgirl) November 22, 2021

He has continued to post like he gives a damn about what is happening on the ground, but clearly, he cares more about playing politics and making cheapshots at people calling him out for being a complete toad.

The right wingers are pretty triggered right now. — Chris Wiggins 🏳️‍🌈🇩🇪🇺🇸 (@CWNewser) November 22, 2021

Not even two hours after reporting about the Waukesha incident started and he’s taking shots at Wisconsin. Classy.

No. Acts like this invariably trigger a response in human beings. You’d know this… IF you were human. — Vincent Charles: Fidelis Ad Imperium (@YesThatVCharles) November 22, 2021

He’s far from the only one making gross comments about what happened, but he’s by far one of the more visible.

Especially with his connection to CBS …

