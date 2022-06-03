Itâ€™s really cute when whoever tweets for Joe Biden pretends he or she or they or it is actually Joe.

How many eyes saw this tweet before they sent it out? And really, repeal gun manufacturersâ€™ immunity from liability? So we should sue car manufacturers after a car accident?

We knew his plan (their plan?) would be dumb but WOOF.

We need to: Ban assault weapons â€” and if we canâ€™t, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. Ban high-capacity magazines. Strengthen background checks. Enact safe storage laws and red flag laws. Repeal gun manufacturersâ€™ immunity from liability. â€” President Biden (@POTUS) June 2, 2022

Sean Davis didnâ€™t EVEN hold back.

Your crackhead son lied on a federal background check form so he could illegally buy a gun. I donâ€™t want to hear a word from you on gun laws until your deadbeat, crackhead, porn-addled gun criminal son Hunter is behind bars. https://t.co/gLHuQokKGS â€” Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 3, 2022

Remind us to never, ever get on Sean Davisâ€™ bad side.

OUCH.

Weâ€™re seeing a theme here.

Well, that pretty much sums it up â€” Heart and Sowell (@DiLouiseD) June 3, 2022

Right?

Heh.

Come on Sean, let us know what you really think. ðŸ˜Ž â€” Wayndres (@Churchill74Ws) June 3, 2022

Sean really should learn how to open up, heâ€™s so mild-mannered and quiet.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Didn't hear about that in his speech â€” U M (@UM77570685) June 3, 2022

Annnd maybe a little aloe.

***

