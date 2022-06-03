Itâ€™s really cute when whoever tweets for Joe Biden pretends he or she or they or it is actually Joe.

How many eyes saw this tweet before they sent it out? And really, repeal gun manufacturersâ€™ immunity from liability? So we should sue car manufacturers after a car accident?

We knew his plan (their plan?) would be dumb but WOOF.

Sean Davis didnâ€™t EVEN hold back.

Remind us to never, ever get on Sean Davisâ€™ bad side.

OUCH.

Weâ€™re seeing a theme here.

Right?

Heh.

Sean really should learn how to open up, heâ€™s so mild-mannered and quiet.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Annnd maybe a little aloe.

***

