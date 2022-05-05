Late last year former Michigan governor and current Biden administration Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was completely stumped by a question about how much oil Americans use every day, but she’s made it clear that the solution for people who are feeling the pinch from high gas prices is to buy an electric vehicle. The same month Granholm was stumped by the oil question, she was asked about the Biden administration’s plan to bring down gas prices. Her response? A big fit of laughter.

Today Granholm outdid herself yet again after being asked about the price of gas, and from the sound of things in the room at a Senate hearing some people thought her response was hilarious:

Nothing But Snark From The Biden Administration On Rising Gas Prices Senator @RogerMarshallMD: "The last time you filled your car up with gasoline, do you remember what the price was?" Secretary Of Energy Jennifer Granholm: "I drive an electric vehicle." Dems Laugh pic.twitter.com/M0e8zXcu6V — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 5, 2022

There’s yet another clip that the GOP should try and fit into an ad ahead of the midterms.

they don't care about you or your problems. just buy an electric car, stupid plebs! https://t.co/ylIeZ7mdlp — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) May 5, 2022

“$4.50 a gallon for gas putting too much of a strain on your wallet? Just buy a $60,000 electric car!” These people couldn’t possibly be more out of touch.

How on earth Trump doesn't clean house in 2024 I just don't know. It's like they're trying to lose. https://t.co/uLmeE1IA4j — Cailan Cook (@CailanCook) May 5, 2022

They make that clearer every single day.

***

Related:

Jennifer Granholm thinks that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine creates an ‘urgent moment’ for Dems to enact green energy policies

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s tip for how to save a lot of money on gas leaves something out

‘Meant to wear us down, make us OBEDIENT’: Amy Curtis TORCHES Jennifer Granholm for shrugging shoulders over Americans suffering

‘Paying attention yet?’ Jennifer Granholm says quiet parts out loud trying to explain ‘energy transition’

Recommended Twitchy Video