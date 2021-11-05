Gee, Biden administration. Could you stop caring so much about us and the problems we face? We’re starting to feel embarrassed!

Looking at you in particular right now, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm:

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm laughs when asked about Biden's plans to bring gas prices down. "Ha ha ha. That is hilarious!" pic.twitter.com/0V0XCsVqDc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 5, 2021

Disgusting. Biden admin laughs at Americans unable to afford gas. "hahaha That is hilarious!" – Energy Sec. Granholm pic.twitter.com/AM0MDi9ivn — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) November 5, 2021

Move over, Kamala Harris’ cackle. There’s some new derisive laughter in town!

"What is the Granholm plan to bring down energy prices?" Energy Secretary Granholm: pic.twitter.com/4Cui8XAZ0Y — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 5, 2021

If that image doesn’t just perfectly sum up the Biden administration, we don’t know what does.

American citizens: "We can't afford to gas up our cars so we can go to work and earn the money we need to pay double what we paid a year ago for groceries, please help us" American leaders: pic.twitter.com/Obki7wXmZr — 🎃jimtreacher.substack.com👻 (@jtLOL) November 5, 2021

Democrats: We're the party of working people.

Also Democrats: https://t.co/WwibkTYHwi — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) November 5, 2021

At least the Biden administration is having fun. We’re sure they could all use a good laugh.

This administration is really good at optics. https://t.co/jS9f1sd52F — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 5, 2021

The best, Jerry. The best.

Only 2 years ago, America was effectively energy independent and not dependent on OPEC. Now, we've handed the keys to our economy over to that organization that cares not one bit about the American people. Our leaders in Washington don't seem to give a rat's ass either. https://t.co/CsWNuTvuLK — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 5, 2021

We’re starting to think a rat’s ass would do a better job of running this country.

This really is remarkable…tone deaf and insulting. Clearly @POTUS, @VP and their team don't care about your problems because they're not impacted by them. https://t.co/PuTIEyZRJm — Dan Bowen (@ScotchGuyDan) November 5, 2021

American families don’t think it’s so funny https://t.co/TgIvRGs2Dg — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 5, 2021

She laughs in the faces of all Americans facing rising fuel costs. Oil is global? We have oil here. This administration is preventing it from being used. Gas prices weren't like this under the Trump administration. https://t.co/RBX7Uc87I9 — Ocala Log Cabin (@OcalaLCR) November 5, 2021

👇 video should be played on every gas pump T.V. at every gas station across America.. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm thinks its a laughing matter for American citizens suffering. https://t.co/onUk0uOTwc — Kimberly (@Kimberly__SRB) November 5, 2021

Ladies & Gentlemen, your ruling class doing what they do best: laughing at the possibility they might be able to solve an important issue. Shorter @SecGranholm: we don't fix problems, we cause them, you bloody peasant. https://t.co/YSgnGAyKT5 — John Bundick (@DesperadoPro) November 5, 2021

We are screwed !!!! https://t.co/aaHbfzRrT2 — Gilbert Reyna (@redraider1965) November 5, 2021

If things keep going this way, then yeah. Hard to argue otherwise.