Gee, Biden administration. Could you stop caring so much about us and the problems we face? We’re starting to feel embarrassed!

Looking at you in particular right now, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm:

Move over, Kamala Harris’ cackle. There’s some new derisive laughter in town!

If that image doesn’t just perfectly sum up the Biden administration, we don’t know what does.

Trending

At least the Biden administration is having fun. We’re sure they could all use a good laugh.

The best, Jerry. The best.

We’re starting to think a rat’s ass would do a better job of running this country.

If things keep going this way, then yeah. Hard to argue otherwise.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Biden administrationgasgas pricesJennifer Granholmoil