Breaking news from Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm for anyone considering holding Joe Biden accountable for rising gas prices:

Energy Sec. Granholm: “Obviously, the President does not control the price of gasoline.” pic.twitter.com/8aR7hQFEsJ — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 23, 2021

Obviously.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm: “Obviously, the President does not control the price of gasoline.” pic.twitter.com/rF7LOeUwxa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 23, 2021

What possible role could the President of the United States in gasoline prices when all he can really do is push policies that necessarily inflate gasoline prices?

Policies do. — Foxx & Friends (@KrustyTown) November 23, 2021

biden sure as hell has control over pipelines construction, so limiting supply has an affect on price https://t.co/i8oMp4jRUU — kaitlin believes taiwan is a country (@thefactualprep) November 23, 2021

Well, in any event, Granholm may contend that Joe Biden has nothing to do with high gas prices, but that doesn’t mean she’s not glad that gas prices are high:

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says “the best strategy long term” on high gas prices is to convert Americans to clean energy so they won’t be beholden to the high cost of foreign oil — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 23, 2021

But … but Joe Biden literally just said that his effort to combat climate change is not increasing gas prices:

None of this is true. "My effort to combat climate change is not increasing the price of gas…It's increasing the availability of jobs." Canceling Keystone killed 11,000 jobs. pic.twitter.com/kjunpmuO0U — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) November 23, 2021

What’s going on?

Granholm says Americans are experiencing a “short term pinch” on gas prices, while they transition to green energy — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 23, 2021

Is … is it possible that Jennifer Granholm is full of crap?

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm — the lady who laughed at the idea of increasing oil production to help struggling Americans paying more at the pump — now thinks it's a very, very serious matter. pic.twitter.com/SfCGbkUaDV — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 23, 2021

Who could possibly forget that cackle?

Fascinating change in tone from @JenGranholm in 24 hours. Guessing she got a phone call for saying the quiet part out loud and now needs to feign concern at the gas prices they drove up. pic.twitter.com/iYOyufU51Q — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 23, 2021

She really should be more careful. But not too careful:

"I don’t have that number in front of me. Sorry,” Energy Sec. Granholm says, when asked how many barrels of oil per day is consumed by the American economy. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 23, 2021

REPORTER: "How many barrels of oil does the U.S. consume per day?" Energy Sec. Granholm: "I don't have that number in front of me. I'm sorry." pic.twitter.com/lToOjsLNLu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 23, 2021

Hey, man. She’s just the U.S. Secretary of Energy. You can’t really expect her to know the answers to questions like that.

Biden’s Secretary of Energy has no idea how much oil the U.S. consumes per day. pic.twitter.com/BdFZxDrEh3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 23, 2021

Clearly it was her competence that made her such an attractive choice to Joe Biden when he was looking for an energy secretary.

What, exactly, was in the prep material for a press conference where the only reason for the Energy Secretary to appear is to discuss Americans' energy consumption? It would be like your server informing you that he isn't quite certain what dishes this restaurant serves. https://t.co/OW8FxEZrNk — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) November 23, 2021

Maybe we should put a server in charge of the U.S. Department of Energy. Certainly couldn’t do any worse that Jennifer Granholm.

Is she really the Energy Secretary? — Whasup (@ItuyaW) November 23, 2021

