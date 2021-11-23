President Joe Biden got trotted out today to remind us that the inflation that’s gradually pricing many Americans out of buying things like food and gas isn’t his fault. But rest assured: even though it’s not his fault, he’s going to make sure it gets fixed.

President Biden says the White House met with CEOs of Walmart, Target, Home Depot, TJ Maxx and others. “Those retailers … agreed to move products more quickly, stock the shelves more quickly.” pic.twitter.com/BISc6AXAUw — The Recount (@therecount) November 23, 2021

Bask in the glow of Joe Biden’s genius. Bask in it.

“Have you folks considered not having supply chain and labor problems?” “Well holy shit, Joe, you’ve just revolutionized our industry!” https://t.co/XDsn4jN0bd — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) November 23, 2021

Geen. Yus.

Joe Biden blames other "oil producing countries" for not having "ramped up the supply of oil quickly enough." pic.twitter.com/DaOaUYyce0 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) November 23, 2021

President Biden hits gas supply companies for “paying less and making a lot more.” “That’s why I’ve asked the Federal Trade Commission to consider whether potentially illegal and anti-competitive behavior in the oil and gas industry is causing higher prices for consumers.” pic.twitter.com/T4wzMpDHbJ — The Recount (@therecount) November 23, 2021

Yeah, it’s got to be the oil and gas industries’ fault that the Biden administration tied their hands behind their backs. Good thing Joe’s gonna hold them accountable.

None of this is true. "My effort to combat climate change is not increasing the price of gas…It's increasing the availability of jobs." Canceling Keystone killed 11,000 jobs. pic.twitter.com/kjunpmuO0U — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) November 23, 2021

It’s also funny that Joe would say that his effort to combat climate change is not increasing the price of gas, when 13 days ago, his press secretary Jen Psaki specifically said that increased gas prices help the Biden administration make an especially powerful case for legislation to combat climate change.

.@PressSec: "Our view is that the rise in gas prices over the long term makes an even stronger case for doubling down our investment and focus on clean energy options." pic.twitter.com/rdDIm2spwY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 12, 2021

Here’s an intriguing proposal:

The best thing President Biden could do to lower gas prices is take some of the billions he just passed for infrastructure, build a time machine, go back to January, and stop all of his anti-energy policies from ever going into effect. — Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) November 23, 2021

See, now that would be money well spent. Certainly a much better use of our tax dollars than what Joe Biden actually wants to use our money for.

BIDEN: "You're the reason I was sent here. To look out for you." pic.twitter.com/057jcjyyO1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 23, 2021

Is it too late to send him back? He seems to have officially passed his expiration date:

Biden reads “end of quote” off the teleprompter pic.twitter.com/G04SMU6ep6 — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 23, 2021

Excellent.

Raw. Talent. No ceiling on this prospect. https://t.co/i45d9sqXSD — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) November 23, 2021

Here’s Joe Biden going full Ron Burgandy and reading “end of quote” off his teleprompter. He just keeps getting worse: pic.twitter.com/8fb3ZyAoBm — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 23, 2021

LMFAOOOOO…I’m going to start using “End of quote” like periods in sentences when I talk to people. https://t.co/kfcBgozktL — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 23, 2021

And you know what? If you did, you’d still be more coherent than Joe Biden:

This is fine.

Joe Biden is fine.

Recommended Twitchy Video