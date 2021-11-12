We were starting to wonder if she was gone for good, but no, Jen Psaki is back at the podium, baby!

And she’s picking up right where she left off: lying through her teeth.

Maybe Jen’s been living in a cave this past week or something.

More good economic stuff:

It actually does, though:

On the other hand:

Good point!

More:

Forcing people to either pay through the nose or not go anywhere is a great way to invest in clean energy options!

And Jen Psaki is literally arguing that the millions of Americans being affected by inflation should be paying more for gas:

Now is not the time for inaction! Now is the time for doubling down:

Watch:

Seriously, the Biden administration needs to stop helping Americans before we all starve.

