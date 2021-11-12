We were starting to wonder if she was gone for good, but no, Jen Psaki is back at the podium, baby!

And she’s picking up right where she left off: lying through her teeth.

.@PressSec is asked what the White House plans to do in order to help businesses who are concerned about losing even more employees due to vaccine mandates. "That hasn't actually been what we've seen." pic.twitter.com/S4YZRKSHiN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 12, 2021

Maybe Jen’s been living in a cave this past week or something.

More good economic stuff:

Jen Psaki just flat-out denies Tax Policy study showing middle income Americans getting hit with some higher taxes. “It actually doesn’t.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 12, 2021

It actually does, though:

Biden's Build Back Better will hike taxes on 30% of middle-class families https://t.co/IX5CesAx7h pic.twitter.com/puFM5aj6kX — New York Post (@nypost) November 12, 2021

On the other hand:

Well, how could it raise taxes if the bill actually costs nothing? https://t.co/fyNbW2v9dC — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 12, 2021

Good point!

More:

.@PressSec on the inflation crisis: "Everyone from the Federal Reserve to Wall Street agree with our assessment that inflation is already expected to substantially decelerate next year…Our view is that the real risk here is inaction." pic.twitter.com/tZBlb1pdxl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 12, 2021

Forcing people to either pay through the nose or not go anywhere is a great way to invest in clean energy options!

Jen Psaki decries talk about inflation affecting the lives of the American people as a "political cudgel": "A lot of talk about inflation…has been — it's become has a political cudgel, and it shouldn't be. It's impacting, as you said, millions of Americans." pic.twitter.com/lWoTWMCTSH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 12, 2021

And Jen Psaki is literally arguing that the millions of Americans being affected by inflation should be paying more for gas:

Now is not the time for inaction! Now is the time for doubling down:

"The rise in gas prices over the long term makes a stronger case for doubling down our investment and clean energy options,” says Jen Psaki — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 12, 2021

Watch:

.@PressSec: "Our view is that the rise in gas prices over the long term makes an even stronger case for doubling down our investment and focus on clean energy options." pic.twitter.com/rdDIm2spwY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 12, 2021

Seriously, the Biden administration needs to stop helping Americans before we all starve.

The beatings will continue until morale improves. https://t.co/iEH8gPPVDS — Matt Cover (@MattCover) November 12, 2021

