Is there a rule written down somewhere that liberals have to be extremely cringe?

Because plenty of people on the Right have made us cringe plenty of times, but they’re nothing compared to what lefties have put out there. Case in point, this anti-gasoline music video, featuring a special appearance by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm:

Energy Secretary Granholm sings in this awful music video which calls for a ban on gasoline pic.twitter.com/Hs3iE5uHhZ — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 17, 2021

When Granholm laughed at Americans struggling to afford gas, we were pissed. But when she does something like this … well, we’re just embarrassed for her. We suppose we’re still pissed, though, because we had to witness that horrible spectacle.

Forget banning gasoline; how about a ban on nightmare fuel?

Stop it, Siraj! It’s awful and you know it.

Cringe festival 2.0 — jigenx🦇🔊 🧙‍♂️🐸(🎩,🎩) (@xpertknight) November 17, 2021

We’re cringing because the video is just plain terrible, but also because there are actually people out there who will buy the crap that Granholm et al. are peddling. And that’s just plain depressing.

All these people depend on gasoline every day. — Sandy Johnson (@Raidersandy) November 17, 2021

It’s like they don’t understand the clothes, the shoes, the sunglasses the, the synthetic fibers are all derived from oil. And the electric used to power the camera the editing machine etc all from oil — times up (@Johncc1979) November 17, 2021

Can’t have EVs and battery-powered cars without fossil fuels and rare earth minerals. Who wants to tell them? 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/Ed0bE5IH2I — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) November 17, 2021

We’d love to tell them, but they don’t seem like they’d be interested in listening.

When you're in charge of energy, but you just want society to grind to a halt and die. https://t.co/sWZabznsq9 — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 17, 2021

All they want to do is siiiiiiiing.

Everyone…. I’m mean everyone involved in creating this should be put on a 72 hour hold for observation — jon jonelis (@farmerx1) November 17, 2021

It’s officially time to abolish the department of energy https://t.co/jw2HKpubFI — Subbed (@dw_subbed) November 17, 2021

At least until we can figure out what the hell is going on.

