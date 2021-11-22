Earlier this month, Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm got a hearty laugh out of a question about her plans to bring down energy prices. Granholm was amused because the answer to that question is “absolutely nothing,” so she laughed instead:

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm laughs when asked about Biden's plans to bring gas prices down. "Ha ha ha. That is hilarious!" pic.twitter.com/0V0XCsVqDc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 5, 2021

Granholm’s still spinning like a top on the subject of energy prices, but this time at least she didn’t laugh in our faces. However, watching her trying to explain why Americans getting squeezed hard on energy prices is for their own good is a thing to behold:

Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm: "We're working through an energy transition. And we’ve got to start by adding energy, and the reality is, we have to take some time to get off of oil and gas, we recognize this. This is a transition." pic.twitter.com/NaUGzkJfof — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 22, 2021

Wow, she just said it right out loud.

She just said the quiet part out loud. #EnergyTransition They couldn’t pass the green new deal, so they will shove it down our throats whether we like it or not!!! 🤬🤬🤬🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 https://t.co/yzSDHIUqCM — j maguire III (@maguireIII) November 23, 2021

This is sabotage right in front of our faces — Trevor Lahey (@RandyBoeBandy) November 22, 2021

That’s a long winded way to post an L. — Red (@JBabin99) November 22, 2021

"Energy transition" just as winter approaches. Yep, sounds like legitimate liberal thinking….. — PatLynnFor 🐘🐘🐘 (@PatLynnFor) November 22, 2021

Getting rid of oil and gas even though there’s no replacement that can come close to filling that gap — what could possibly go wrong?

Are you paying attention yet? The transition is to a "Sustainable" model, i.e., global Communism in the wake of a broken West. https://t.co/zvYRH7TL6j — James Lindsay, dangerous theologian (@ConceptualJames) November 23, 2021

“We want energy prices to be ridiculous. We can afford them; you can’t. That’s not a bug, it’s a feature. Grab a blanket and huddle together when it gets cold…it’s not like you’ll be able to afford to go anywhere anyway.” https://t.co/EeMypOKC7e — Robert (@REF451) November 22, 2021

Pay attention. The mid-terms can’t come soon enough. https://t.co/5z2y2ykTV4 — Josey Cogburn (@amcap76) November 23, 2021

This winter these same people might be explaining why people freezing is for the good of the planet.

But we’re not adding energy. We’re adding low-output high maintenance supplemental energy creation but ignoring the need to replace national-level oil & coal production with something of similar output, like nuclear. We are YEARS behind where we need to be to transition anywhere. — BeesNGuns (@beesnguns) November 22, 2021

“Climate change”-related policies are about transferring wealth while grabbing more power and not actually solving any alleged problem.

***

Related:

Recommended Twitchy Video