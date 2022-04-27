U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has had a heck of a time in the Biden administration so far. Granholm has been helpful enough to advise Americans who are struggling to afford gas that they should just drop $50,000 or more on an electric car and their problem would be solved. The former Michigan governor late last year also seemed to find plenty of humor in a question about the Biden administration’s plan to bring gas prices down.

In December Granholm and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted that they were hitting the road in an EV:

Get in y’all, we’re driving into an all ⚡️electric ⚡️clean energy future! https://t.co/rFLK4uCHgh — Secretary Jennifer Granholm (@SecGranholm) December 14, 2021

Last month, Granholm talked about her electric car that “drives on sunshine.”

Perhaps Granholm never had to plug those cars in because she had a little trouble doing just that during a photo op today:

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm attempts to charge an electric vehicle: "How does this work? Look! Amazing!" pic.twitter.com/KWBmEO7kh3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2022

Did Granholm then stand there for an hour while it charged? After all, she should know how this works:

hold up…

Granholm has reportedly owned multiple EVs. She doesn't know how to charge them?https://t.co/4TcrGQjxza https://t.co/Z3zk4skPw9 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 27, 2022

For some reason we’re just guessing there are a number of people in this administration who wildly exaggerate their “green” cred (just based on the number of times they’ve been spotted being hypocrites on any other number of issues in the past).

Now show the coal-fired energy plant on the other end of the cord… — Brian (@baucoin63) April 27, 2022

For some reason they always leave that part out.

These are your policymakers https://t.co/H1LUzRf7Tl — Truth Hurts 🇺🇸 (@TheTruthSekr) April 27, 2022

Why is the Biden administration so cringe? https://t.co/sOEUWYfNvQ — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) April 27, 2022

Cringe is about the only thing these people seem to be good at.

***

Related:

Jennifer Granholm thinks that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine creates an ‘urgent moment’ for Dems to enact green energy policies

‘Meant to wear us down, make us OBEDIENT’: Amy Curtis TORCHES Jennifer Granholm for shrugging shoulders over Americans suffering

Recommended Twitchy Video