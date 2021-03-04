Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm sat down with the ladies of “The View” on Wednesday to tout her electric car that, according to her, runs on sunshine:

“I drive a Chevy Bolt which is an electric vehicle. I don’t have to buy gasoline. The average person that gets an electric vehicle saves $600 a year because you don’t have to fill it up. I have solar panels on my house. “So I drive on sunshine,” @SecGranholm said on @TheView. pic.twitter.com/FarhSunNCC — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 4, 2021

Sunshine, coal, oil, nuclear, natural gas AND subsidies she means:

You drive on governmental subsidies, too. https://t.co/JdDARBkEbw — Tom Kirkendall (@bigtkirk) March 4, 2021

And many are pointing out to her that owning an electric car is quite the luxury good:

Must be nice to own a house. And a garage. And a $30,000 car. — CrankyDwarf (@DwarfCranky) March 4, 2021

It’s at least twice the cost of a comparably-sized gasoline-powered vehicle, which makes the $600 savings per year — if that is even accurate — totally meaningless:

“The average person who gets an electric vehicle saves $600 a year…” The average person also can’t afford a Bolt, which is about $35,000 new. — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 4, 2021

Even people who want an electric car are calling her out:

So, I don't have a garage. Or a roof to put up solar panels. (And I am extremely aware that my living situation is on the fancy side of both of those problems.) I would love to switch to electric, but I am so tired of this narrative of how easy it is. https://t.co/pS6Vdhs9wl — Liz (she/her) (@psyckology) March 4, 2021

It also shows a stunning lack of understanding of how people in big cities live:

where do people who live in cities and park their cars on the street supposed to charge up their electric cars? https://t.co/MYxmuA2Clq — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 4, 2021

The full-electric model just doesn’t work:

This was my thought when I read about LA’s push toward electric cars. I live in a city where parking is a daily issue. You go run an errand and you come back and there’s no place to park. Cars coming and going all day long. Now all these cars need to be charged somewhere? — eaglex3 (@boseaglex3) March 4, 2021

For some reason, “The View” hosts didn’t get into these details:

A $35000 car whose $12000 battery pack has to be replaced every ~7 years. The median age of a car in this county is 12 years. Widespread electrics pose a major disruption of the secondary market. — mitrebox (@mitrebox) March 4, 2021

The fact is we’re just not there yet, if ever:

If you drive at work. And if your employer offers a garage with enough stations for everyone. Perhaps someday we'll get there, but are we there today? — Gʀᴇɢ Oʀʏᴇʟ (@Greg_Oryel) March 4, 2021

She’s totally out of touch:

Great question. Once again the elitists are completely out of touch with everyday life, ordinary people and the real world. — Deborah Anne (@MidwestDeborah) March 4, 2021

And, finally, remember the scene in “Back to School” where Rodney Dangerfield’s character, Thorton Melon, lectures the business professor on what it REALLY takes to open a factory? This is what we need, but for electric cars:

Watch here:

Newly-appointed U.S. Energy @SecGranholm tells @TheView that Biden’s climate change mission is “about deploying clean energy” and “creating jobs,” saying “there are millions more jobs that will be created in this clean energy space than there have been in the fossil fuel sector.” pic.twitter.com/1EyUykPDhD — The View (@TheView) March 3, 2021

