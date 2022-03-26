This week President Biden traveled to Brussels for a summit meeting about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and then headed to Poland to meet with that country’s president and others.

While in Poland meeting with refugees from Ukraine, Biden also reminded everybody that there’s a similar problem and the U.S. southern border:

Is Biden blaming Putin for the crisis at the U.S. southern border that his policies have worsened (by design)? It wouldn’t be a surprise at this point.

All while demonizing Border Patrol agents.

Didn’t Biden put VP Kamala Harris in charge of “fixing” that mess? How’s that going?

Finally, an important reminder:

Biden does have his “priorities.”

