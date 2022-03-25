Today while addressing US troops in Poland, President Biden let them know what “you’re going to see when you’re there”:

Why is Biden telling US troops what they’re going to see when they’re in Ukraine? When are they going to Ukraine? pic.twitter.com/dV9u2FISMY — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) March 25, 2022

It’s also in the White House transcript:

Official White House transcript just dropped pic.twitter.com/nlt7jRVDZZ — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 25, 2022





The White House was asked for comment about what Biden said, and they cleared things up by not really clearing up anything:

UPDATE: A @WhiteHouse spokesperson tells me: "The President has been clear we are not sending U.S. troops to Ukraine and there is no change in that position." — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 25, 2022

“The president has been clear”? That doesn’t appear to be the case.

Actually no, what he just said is the OPPOSITE of clear pic.twitter.com/8fMIOZQ75k — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) March 25, 2022

“Clear” in the same way Biden said sanctions are never a deterrent while others in his administration, including Kamala Harris, have said sanctions are a deterrent? This administration’s as “clear” as mud.

You know, for a guy who is always “clear”, the White House sure does need to do a lot of follow-up clarifications. — Yeoman's Play (@YeomansPlay) March 25, 2022

They’re so “clear” they need to issue constant clarifications. But expect the “fact-checkers” to give Biden some assists like this one:

Birdwatch is hilarious. "You're going to see when you're there," Biden said. Why would those troops be there unless he sends them there? Are they going to Kiev on vacation? https://t.co/0iHD7Yf15z pic.twitter.com/ReIGGj1v37 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 25, 2022

The “fact-checkers” will always have Biden’s back.

