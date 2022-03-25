Today while addressing US troops in Poland, President Biden let them know what “you’re going to see when you’re there”:

It’s also in the White House transcript:


null

The White House was asked for comment about what Biden said, and they cleared things up by not really clearing up anything:

Trending

“The president has been clear”? That doesn’t appear to be the case.

“Clear” in the same way Biden said sanctions are never a deterrent while others in his administration, including Kamala Harris, have said sanctions are a deterrent? This administration’s as “clear” as mud.

They’re so “clear” they need to issue constant clarifications. But expect the “fact-checkers” to give Biden some assists like this one:

The “fact-checkers” will always have Biden’s back.

***

Related:

If Trump said what Biden just did in Brussels CNN and MSNBC would have spontaneously combusted

Hungry for more winning? Joe Biden says food shortages ‘[are] going to be real’ (and it’s ultimately Russia’s fault)

Joe Biden reassures the world that he’s ‘been dealing with foreign policy for longer than anybody that’s involved in this process right now’

Biden says what’s happening in Ukraine is ‘Tiananmen Square squared’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenpolandRussiaUkraineUS troopsVladimir PutinWhite House

Recommended Twitchy Video