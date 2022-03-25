President Biden’s overseas trip started with a stop in Brussels for a summit meeting about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. During a press conference in Belgium, Biden snapped at a reporter who pointed out that sanctions didn’t seem to be deterring Vladimir Putin. Biden claimed he “never said” sanctions would deter Putin, even though several members of his administration (including VP Kamala Harris) are on record as having said sanctions would serve as a deterrent. Now there’s something else that the White House and “fact-checkers” might later also try to claim Biden never said.

Today Biden is in Poland, and he addressed US military personnel stationed there. Biden’s remarks included something that raised a lot of eyebrows, especially considering the president has said that no matter what the US would not have “boots on the ground” in Ukraine:

Just now, @POTUS told US troops: "You’re going to see when you’re there, you’re going to see women, young people standing in the middle, in the front of a damn tank saying I’m not leaving". I have asked the White House if there are now plans to send troops or if he misspoke. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 25, 2022

Biden tells the 82nd Airborne they're going to Ukraine: "You’re going to see when you’re there, you’re going to see women, young people standing in the middle, in the front of a damn tank saying 'I’m not leaving.'" pic.twitter.com/M2nu77yUw7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 25, 2022

One more time: “You’re going to see when you’re there, you’re going to see women, young people standing in the middle, in the front of a damn tank saying ‘I’m not leaving.'”

Why is Biden telling US troops what they’re going to see when they’re in Ukraine? When are they going to Ukraine? pic.twitter.com/dV9u2FISMY — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) March 25, 2022

Lord in heaven. 🤦‍♀️ — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) March 25, 2022

OMG it just keeps getting worse if that’s even possible 😳 https://t.co/jWRl5K6NIb — A Jackson 🇺🇸 (@m_jackson85) March 25, 2022

Earlier in the day Biden said that what’s happening in Ukraine is “Tiananmen Square squared.”

This is what sleep walking to war looks like. https://t.co/SjjQlsYzPF — Joe Kent for WA-3 (@joekent16jan19) March 25, 2022

I hope liberals and RINOs are happy. You traded a president who never started a new war for one that just accidentally told American soldiers he's sending them into a conflict zone with a nuclear armed country. https://t.co/esSaLCuqDn — JR Majewski for Congress (@JRMajewski) March 25, 2022

No mean tweets though!

US Commander-in-Chief goes to Poland to tell his troops about “when they’re there” in Ukraine. Gaffe or not, this is madness. https://t.co/bgEJlak269 — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) March 25, 2022

My dude is just completely lost here. https://t.co/4YNfoexZ3r — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 25, 2022

It’s pretty clear that the White House and select “fact-checkers” have some clean-up to do on those remarks from Biden.

