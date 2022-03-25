President Biden’s overseas trip started with a stop in Brussels for a summit meeting about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. During a press conference in Belgium, Biden snapped at a reporter who pointed out that sanctions didn’t seem to be deterring Vladimir Putin. Biden claimed he “never said” sanctions would deter Putin, even though several members of his administration (including VP Kamala Harris) are on record as having said sanctions would serve as a deterrent. Now there’s something else that the White House and “fact-checkers” might later also try to claim Biden never said.

Today Biden is in Poland, and he addressed US military personnel stationed there. Biden’s remarks included something that raised a lot of eyebrows, especially considering the president has said that no matter what the US would not have “boots on the ground” in Ukraine:

One more time: “You’re going to see when you’re there, you’re going to see women, young people standing in the middle, in the front of a damn tank saying ‘I’m not leaving.'”

Earlier in the day Biden said that what’s happening in Ukraine is “Tiananmen Square squared.”

No mean tweets though!

It’s pretty clear that the White House and select “fact-checkers” have some clean-up to do on those remarks from Biden.

Tags: 82nd AirborneJoe BidenRussiaUkraineUS military

