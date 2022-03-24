President Biden is in Brussels meeting with other world leaders, and the main topic of discussion was Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden delivered remarks this afternoon and then answered questions from a handful of reporters. Naturally the list of reporters had been selected ahead of time and given to Biden:

Joe Biden is calling on reporters for questions from a list that has been given to him. pic.twitter.com/x6FMt7MPZx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 24, 2022

One question that Biden was asked what why sanctions don’t seem to have deterred Putin. Biden got visibly angry and said his administration has never said sanctions would deter Putin:

Biden: "Sanctions never deter. You keep talking about that. …The maintenance of sanctions, the increasing the pain and … to be sure that after a month, we will sustain what we're doing, not just next month … this entire year. That's what will stop him." — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 24, 2022

BIDEN: "I did not say that, in fact, the sanctions would deter him. Sanctions never deter. You keep talking about that. Sanctions never deter." pic.twitter.com/JlAFyMBW2D — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 24, 2022

“I did not say that, in fact, sanctions would deter him.”

He didn’t?

Change of tune. Worst president — Ron L (@KarmaRon) March 24, 2022

But he did say it — d.h. (@DrewHowardson) March 24, 2022

The Biden White House has in the past claimed that sanctions would deter Putin:

Biden claims “sanctions never deter.” His administration’s entire argument leading up to the invasion, including Secretary of State Blinken, was exactly that sanctions do and would deter. They did not deter Putin, but they made the case they could for weeks. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 24, 2022

There have been several occasions where the Biden White House indicated that sanctions would in fact do just that:

Relevant via @sarahcwestwood: "Five times the White House said sanctions could deter Putin" https://t.co/NnpbMUW90q https://t.co/iTDDvKLaYv — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 24, 2022

Also, maybe the president should talk to his vice president more often:

Biden today: "I did not say that, in fact, the sanctions would deter [Putin]. Sanctions never deter. You keep talking about that. Sanctions never deter." Kamala Harris in February: "The purpose of the sanctions has always been and continues to be deterrence." pic.twitter.com/F0fccsFYnJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 24, 2022

CBS News’ Major Garrett couldn’t let Biden’s denial go unchecked:

.@MajorCBS Garrett with an immediate fact-check of Biden claiming no one ever said sanctions were a deterrent: "History will record…several administration officials representing the President of the United States, Joseph Biden, said, in fact, sanctions might deter…invasion." pic.twitter.com/FDx1VNx6Qe — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 24, 2022

Does anybody in this administration tell the truth about anything?

***

