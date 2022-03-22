Accept a job as White House press secretary, they said. There are so many perks, they said! You’ll get to travel the world, they said!

Alas, they weren’t counting on COVID when they said all that stuff. And now, Jen Psaki has been grounded just before boarding her scheduled flight to Brussels with President Joe Biden.

Because she’s tested positive for the COVID:

Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC guidance and no longer be traveling on the President’s trip to Europe. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 22, 2022

Bummer, Jen. But hopefully now you’ll have some time to relax and unwind with a margarita or two.

Anyway, what does this positive test result mean for her boss, Joe Biden?

I had two socially-distanced meetings with the President yesterday, and he is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance. I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency. The President tested negative today via PCR test. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 22, 2022

Good that Biden tested negative, Jen. But he may test positive later. And the fact remains that even your socially distanced meetings with him yesterday put him at risk. He’s an old man, for crying out loud. You have to be extra careful!

Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms. In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 22, 2022

We’re glad that Jen’s symptoms are only mild thus far. And at least some credit for that is probably due to the vaccine, so her advocacy for the COVID vaccine is perfectly intellectually consistent even though she has COVID now.

But geez. This isn’t the first time Jen Psaki has contracted COVID:

This is twice now in 6 months? https://t.co/0gFneoKFlP pic.twitter.com/k8Pr3N78Su — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 22, 2022

Yep. Twice. That’s two times. Two separate times.

This is now the second POTUS overseas trip that Psaki has had to miss due to a positive COVID test https://t.co/hhz4gTMBFw — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) March 22, 2022

That makes not one, but two missed trips for Jen Psaki. Because she got COVID not once, but two times.

Psaki had Covid in late October too. https://t.co/7ZpAsoUvrM — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 22, 2022

October. That wasn’t all that long ago.

Jen Psaki tests positive AGAIN for coronavirus which means she will not travel with Biden to Europe Psaki also tested positive for the virus in October, before Biden’s trip to the G-20 summit in Italy pic.twitter.com/lYzY0RNT5A — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 22, 2022

Lord only knows how many people have been exposed to COVID because of Jen Psaki’s apparent lack of seriousness about taking precautionary steps to curb the spread.

She held briefings regularly without a mask. Dangerous behavior that put real lives of dedicated hard working journalists at risk. https://t.co/0gFneoKFlP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 22, 2022

For shame, Jen!

In all seriousness, we do hope that she makes a full recovery. And then when she’s feeling better, she can hopefully explain to us why she didn’t have to adhere nearly as closely to the rules that we normies have been expected to follow.

