Jen Psaki doesn’t just enjoy lying to Americans’ faces; she also loves condescendingly doling out unsolicited advice.

Like this:

We can’t believe we didn’t think of that ourselves.

Well, when you consider who’s in the White House, this is the sort of “advice” we can expect.

We just need to chill out! Democrats were narrowly prevented from blowing up the filibuster in order to enact unnecessary — not to mention hella shady — legislation. Libs need to get over it, and conservatives should wave it off. Let’s take up kickboxing to cope. We can all kickbox each other!

Embrace the suck, if you will.

She fits right in with the rest of the administration.

