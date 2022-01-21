Jen Psaki doesn’t just enjoy lying to Americans’ faces; she also loves condescendingly doling out unsolicited advice.

Like this:

Psaki on voting rights bills failing: "My advice to everyone out there who's frustrated, sad, angry, pissed off, feel those emotions, go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita, do whatever you need to do this weekend, and then wake up on Monday morning, we gotta keep fighting." pic.twitter.com/WkW4dJz0PB — The Recount (@therecount) January 21, 2022

We can’t believe we didn’t think of that ourselves.

Jen Psaki: "My advice to everyone out there who's frustrated, sad, angry, pissed off, feel those emotions, go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita…" UNREAL. How is this the "advice" that is now coming from the White House?pic.twitter.com/ENphGJCryZ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 21, 2022

Well, when you consider who’s in the White House, this is the sort of “advice” we can expect.

"You know, maybe get a facial. Watch the Sex and the City reboot. Order somethings online from Anthropologie. Do some binge shopping from LuluLemon. Buy a Labradoodle. Take some of your aggression out on your Ethiopian Lyft driver." https://t.co/dEQZO4acI5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 21, 2022

"If you're upset over voting rights, put on the Hannah Gadsby special. Make a warm cup of honey lemon water. Eat nothing but avocado toast for a week. Move to Williamsburg. Get tickets to Cochella. Little things you can do to help." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 21, 2022

"Maybe try a different Peloton instructor, post an inspirational quote on your IG, put that pair of Louboutins on Poshmark that Jason bought you for your birthday before running off with that little bitch from Orange Therapy. Eat a pistachio. Just one. " — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 21, 2022

We just need to chill out! Democrats were narrowly prevented from blowing up the filibuster in order to enact unnecessary — not to mention hella shady — legislation. Libs need to get over it, and conservatives should wave it off. Let’s take up kickboxing to cope. We can all kickbox each other!

And maybe read the damned bills to see how little they had to do with "voting rights." Right, @presssec? https://t.co/zWwqvJmYP2 — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) January 21, 2022

1. Lie to everybody that voting rights are at risk if you fail

2. Fail

3. Tell everybody to relax https://t.co/YQWlw1RhCO — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 21, 2022

You heard Jen, folks. The solution to "We cannot guarantee voting rights" is "train in bodily combat and get drunk." https://t.co/P5wxX5XjTq — Col. Boozy Badger (@BoozyBadger) January 21, 2022

Embrace the suck, if you will.

Is this woman trying to incite the left and the right? My son said, "Well, Biden sure is unifying. Everyone hates him." Psaki is a big part of this. Her condescension and disregard are unseemly. https://t.co/nlXh7rrMNo — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) January 21, 2022

She fits right in with the rest of the administration.

