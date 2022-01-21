Another day, another star performance from Jen Psaki:

PSAKI: Florida is an example of a state that has "done little" to distribute money to keep schools open. pic.twitter.com/3kqQ71t0nm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 21, 2022

Now, we’ll grant you that Psaki has a tough job. Defending or outright ignoring the Biden administration’s many terrible policy decisions and the many terrible consequences of those many terrible policy decisions.

But if she’s going to stand there and lie to our faces, she should at the very least make sure her lies take more than two seconds to debunk. Florida has “taken little to no steps to distribute money” into school districts around the state? That’s the line she’s going with?

Please attack Florida for being insufficiently committed to opening schools while the Northeast–looking at you, PG County–locks students down again. Go on, do it. https://t.co/RlDsiqbNrb — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) January 21, 2022

Let’s talk about Florida schools, Jen.

The state that famously kept schools open can do more to keep schools open? https://t.co/CXz7AvzjUl — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 21, 2022

Schools in Florida have been open since august 2020. https://t.co/eTmkISUZ43 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) January 21, 2022

And yet Florida schools have been mostly open since fall of 2020…. https://t.co/esQGcnbs8n — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 21, 2022

Florida didn’t need bribes to open schools. It just opened schools. https://t.co/JXumbHxG4o — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 21, 2022

Over to Christina Pushaw:

Florida public schools have been open to 100% of K-12 students since the Fall 2020 semester. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of many Democrat-run areas that received billions of dollars to "safely reopen schools" but are still forcing kids to do ineffective Zoom classes. https://t.co/Q9nFrDcqul — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 21, 2022

It’s almost as if Psaki is comfortable being completely disingenuous.

It’s amazing how easily you can lie from such a public position when you know not one major mainstream media entity or reporter will call you out on it. https://t.co/d9ym71ykOu — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) January 21, 2022

Peter Doocy’s probably the only one who’d call her out.

The schools have been open though?? Who falls for this? — Ian (@IanLysaght) January 21, 2022

As long as someone falls for it, Jen Psaki and the Biden administration are going to keep saying it.

***

Update:

