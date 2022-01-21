Another day, another star performance from Jen Psaki:

Now, we’ll grant you that Psaki has a tough job. Defending or outright ignoring the Biden administration’s many terrible policy decisions and the many terrible consequences of those many terrible policy decisions.

But if she’s going to stand there and lie to our faces, she should at the very least make sure her lies take more than two seconds to debunk. Florida has “taken little to no steps to distribute money” into school districts around the state? That’s the line she’s going with?

Let’s talk about Florida schools, Jen.

Over to Christina Pushaw:

It’s almost as if Psaki is comfortable being completely disingenuous.

Peter Doocy’s probably the only one who’d call her out.

As long as someone falls for it, Jen Psaki and the Biden administration are going to keep saying it.

