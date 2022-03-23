President Biden left earlier today on a trip overseas that will include stops in Belgium and Poland:

President Biden is scheduled to depart the White House Wednesday afternoon for a trip to Brussels where he will meet with NATO partners about Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine. He will then travel to Poland to see the refugee crisis, which gets worse by the day.

Earlier today, the @POTUS Twitter account posted a tweet about President Biden leaving for Europe, and the photo they used caught some attention:

I’m on my way to Europe to rally the international community in support of Ukraine and ensure Putin pays a severe economic cost for his war of choice. pic.twitter.com/4UJpyitOko — President Biden (@POTUS) March 23, 2022

Was there not a good photo available that was taken today?

The “Winter of Death” must of ended way earlier at the WH. Look at those green trees. https://t.co/YRW89hsfhy — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) March 23, 2022

It must be much nicer at the White House than it is elsewhere.

I guess spring came earlier than expected this year, trees are already in fully decked with leaves 🤣 https://t.co/GGn3dIZn2M — opdroid1234 (@opdroid1234) March 23, 2022

But it's raining today and the trees are barren. pic.twitter.com/Rb5uVZxMi7 — Let's Go Brandon and Glenn (@ggawkward) March 23, 2022

Fake President with fake photos. Here's a live-cam photo the White House today. https://t.co/iyByJzHrh6 pic.twitter.com/N0trDtUx88 — Andrew Breitbart's ghost (@OfBreitbart) March 23, 2022

It’s always summer at the Biden White House, just like Biden’s policies have created millions and millions of jobs and are definitely not at fault for inflation.

