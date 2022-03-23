The White House was hoping Biden’s State of the Union address would turn around the president’s plummeting approval numbers, and that didn’t happen. Biden & Harris have also been blaming “Putin’s price hike” for rising gas prices and inflation while pointing out that the economy is doing great.

Here’s the latest evidence that most people just aren’t buying what the Biden White House is trying to sell:

(Selzer poll – national) Do you approve/disapprove of the job Biden is doing? Overall: 34/52

GOP: 6/89

Dems: 70/13

Indie: 31/52

Men: 33/56

Women: 36/48

Under 35: 27/51

Over 65: 38/51

White: 31/59

Non-white: 40/39

Suburban women: 52/31

Evangelical: 26/66

Midwesterners: 32/56 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) March 23, 2022

Biden’s completely upside-down everywhere except with “suburban women” and of course most Democrats, or at least the ones who don’t have buyer’s remorse at this point.

Lower approval among Under 35 than Over 65 is the biggest thing I noticed. — Max (@MaxNordau) March 23, 2022

The Real Clear Politics average of several polls puts Biden’s approval at 41 percent, and nothing the White House has tried is turning that around.

Curb-stomping inbound. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) March 23, 2022

Polls like that have to have the DNC in a panic.

Biden is upside down with nearly every group besides Dems as a whole. He's at 34 approval overall. Trump's lowest was 39.

A lot of people get it (look at young people!) but Suburban women don't. There is of course little hope for the group called Democrat, they voted for this. https://t.co/3up7powGH6 pic.twitter.com/CUdJ5hrCWI — Meet John Doe (@SrvG_d) March 23, 2022

34% in just over a year. 81 million, yeah right 😂 https://t.co/3xmWXTG5fA — Siva (@aususa7) March 23, 2022

The Biden White House’s upcoming attempts to turn those numbers around will no doubt be gaslighting on steroids.

***

