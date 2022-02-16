President Biden’s Covid team today made another announcement that’s based totally on “science” and not politics. Just kidding — there’s no way this doesn’t have anything to do with recent polling and the midterm elections later this year:

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 The White House COVID-19 team announces COVID is no longer a "crisis." pic.twitter.com/AxwDw1znO9 — MRCTV (@mrctv) February 16, 2022

Wow, we sure went from “winter of severe illness and death” to “reaching a point where Covid is no longer a crisis” in record time.

The internal polling must be as bad as everyone already knows it is. 😂😑 https://t.co/YaSfw0FLiY — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) February 16, 2022

Yep, they’re in panic mode.

Lol the midterms are coming! — Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) February 16, 2022

COVID is soon to officially no longer be a "crisis"…?🤔 Just in time for mid-terms…? 🤔 — Patricio Aguilar (@aggiesoft) February 16, 2022

What happened to Joe’s “winter of death?” — The Greerski (@TheGreerski) February 16, 2022

Will Nancy still require ineffective Chinese-made masks in the House chambers? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 16, 2022

Pelosi will probably never let that go any time soon.

Because the Democrats saw the polls, and they decided to end it. Now Biden will take credit for it; watch. https://t.co/DnxKHR286R — Conservativeguy (@MannoiaChris) February 16, 2022

Oh, that’s already happening!

