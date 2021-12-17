It’s been almost two years since the COVID pandemic went global. And now, here we are, the holidays upon us, and we’ve come so far. How about an inspirational message from the president to remind us that, in spite of everything, there’s still something to celebrate?

Or, alternatively, there’s this approach:

Joe Biden hasn’t been able to shut down the virus, but he’ll be damned if he won’t find a way to shut down any hope of a light at the end of the COVID tunnel.

Trending

Fa-la-la-la-la la la la laaaaa.

Joe Biden would be getting a lump of coal in his stocking this year, but they need the coal to generate power for all those electric cars that are going to save the planet.

Guess he’ll just have to settle for plummeting approval ratings.

He’s lying about the “winter of severe illness and death.” Just like he lied about shutting down the virus. And curing cancer. And rescuing the economy.

Just like he’s lied about everything.

Better question: do they care?

Again, this is purely about controlling the narrative and, by extension, controlling Americans. COVID was what Democrats had been praying for for so long: their ticket to even more power over the public.

Exactly.

The Biden administration and Democrats want Americans to be completely dependent on the government. Government through fear has worked in so many other countries … they’re just salivating over what they could do with it here.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDCOVID19deathillnessJoe BidenOmicronOmicron variantunvaccinatedvaccinatedvaccinewinter

Recommended Twitchy Video