It’s been almost two years since the COVID pandemic went global. And now, here we are, the holidays upon us, and we’ve come so far. How about an inspirational message from the president to remind us that, in spite of everything, there’s still something to celebrate?

Or, alternatively, there’s this approach:

Biden warned Thursday that unvaccinated Americans face “a winter of severe illness and death” amid a surge of Covid cases and the spread of omicron https://t.co/rLi3Fke88R pic.twitter.com/LFFodIKhg1 — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) December 17, 2021

Joe Biden hasn’t been able to shut down the virus, but he’ll be damned if he won’t find a way to shut down any hope of a light at the end of the COVID tunnel.

Wishing you and yours a joyful holiday season of severe illness and death Love,

The Burgeshttps://t.co/Wx8Nya5fIp — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 17, 2021

Fa-la-la-la-la la la la laaaaa.

So that ‘I plan to shutdown the virus’ speech was bs then. Right? Cause if we’re headed into a winter of death and illness, that’s all on you Mr. (false promises) President. — mconnelly (@mconnel09148804) December 17, 2021

Joe Biden would be getting a lump of coal in his stocking this year, but they need the coal to generate power for all those electric cars that are going to save the planet.

Guess he’ll just have to settle for plummeting approval ratings.

He’s lying about the “winter of severe illness and death.” Just like he lied about shutting down the virus. And curing cancer. And rescuing the economy.

Just like he’s lied about everything.

Can someone tell that moron that vaccinated and boosted are getting Covid too? Do his handlers not tell him these things? — AusTexican (@AusTexican) December 17, 2021

Better question: do they care?

Incoherent old man makes up a bunch of stuff and tries to scare you into submission. Nothing to support his claims. But science and logic died in the first 2 weeks to flatten the curve https://t.co/mKcgE3SUhV — Jeff Hecht (@JeffHecht24) December 17, 2021

This is such an example of awful, incompetent leadership. Inciting fear rather than giving hope. Intimidation rather than inspiration. Such a failure. https://t.co/60K6QvJiEX — FivestarMan (@FivestarMan) December 17, 2021

Again, this is purely about controlling the narrative and, by extension, controlling Americans. COVID was what Democrats had been praying for for so long: their ticket to even more power over the public.

Crazy fear mongering and fictitious nonsense being read by a man with faulty mental faculties. (Though the government and media would love it to be true so they can keep controlling you.) https://t.co/bUw7h89fqt — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 17, 2021

Exactly.

I feel bad for the people that believe this is legit. Tough way to go through life I’m sure. — Stone Cold Steve Option (@Stock3_16) December 17, 2021

The Biden administration and Democrats want Americans to be completely dependent on the government. Government through fear has worked in so many other countries … they’re just salivating over what they could do with it here.

Pure evil — LordBitTehol (@LordBitTehol) December 17, 2021

