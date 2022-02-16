Back in October of 2020, just ahead of the presidential election, Joe Biden slammed then-President Trump for not having a plan to end the pandemic. Biden promised to shut down the virus, not the economy:
We're eight months into this pandemic, and Donald Trump still doesn't have a plan to get this virus under control.
I do.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 16, 2020
Some 13 months after taking office, Biden’s Covid response director says the “plan” is finally working:
White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients:
"The President's COVID plan is clearly working." pic.twitter.com/1ugfM7yuhG
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 16, 2022
Oh, is that so?
There are more deaths from covid under Joe Biden than the previous president. https://t.co/e5yS0Edpkn
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 16, 2022
Biden has got a bunch of vaccines and horse paste yet he has more deaths than Trump. https://t.co/leTPRbZ7T1
— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) February 16, 2022
513,857 deaths since Biden took office.
"The President's COVID plan is clearly working." https://t.co/uZQTBFKLR6
— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) February 16, 2022
If what’s happened is the Biden administration’s idea of a plan “working” we’d hate to see their definition of failure.
Here they go trying to give credit to Biden for his abysmal failure!
— The Real Honking Dan Boyce (@Dan_Levitan67) February 16, 2022
How they could say this with a straight face is amazing.
— Cameron Miller (@CamMiller74) February 16, 2022
Lol. Experts have zero credibility left. What an absolute clown show.
— Jerry Grey (@Jerry__Grey) February 16, 2022
The gaslighting will continue until everyone accepts their new healthcare overlords. And gets vaccinated. Every year. https://t.co/YqVDjF9W4c
— Died Suddenly & Unexpectedly (@diedsuddenly) February 16, 2022
In late December Biden told state governors on a call that there was “no federal solution” to ending the pandemic.