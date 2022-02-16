Back in October of 2020, just ahead of the presidential election, Joe Biden slammed then-President Trump for not having a plan to end the pandemic. Biden promised to shut down the virus, not the economy:

Some 13 months after taking office, Biden’s Covid response director says the “plan” is finally working:

Trending

Oh, is that so?

If what’s happened is the Biden administration’s idea of a plan “working” we’d hate to see their definition of failure.

In late December Biden told state governors on a call that there was “no federal solution” to ending the pandemic.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Donald TrumpJeffery ZientsJoe BidenOmicron variant

Recommended Twitchy Video