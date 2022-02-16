Back in October of 2020, just ahead of the presidential election, Joe Biden slammed then-President Trump for not having a plan to end the pandemic. Biden promised to shut down the virus, not the economy:

We're eight months into this pandemic, and Donald Trump still doesn't have a plan to get this virus under control. I do. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 16, 2020

Some 13 months after taking office, Biden’s Covid response director says the “plan” is finally working:

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients: "The President's COVID plan is clearly working." pic.twitter.com/1ugfM7yuhG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 16, 2022

Oh, is that so?

There are more deaths from covid under Joe Biden than the previous president. https://t.co/e5yS0Edpkn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 16, 2022

Biden has got a bunch of vaccines and horse paste yet he has more deaths than Trump. https://t.co/leTPRbZ7T1 — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) February 16, 2022

513,857 deaths since Biden took office. "The President's COVID plan is clearly working." https://t.co/uZQTBFKLR6 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) February 16, 2022

If what’s happened is the Biden administration’s idea of a plan “working” we’d hate to see their definition of failure.

Here they go trying to give credit to Biden for his abysmal failure! — The Real Honking Dan Boyce (@Dan_Levitan67) February 16, 2022

How they could say this with a straight face is amazing. — Cameron Miller (@CamMiller74) February 16, 2022

Lol. Experts have zero credibility left. What an absolute clown show. — Jerry Grey (@Jerry__Grey) February 16, 2022

The gaslighting will continue until everyone accepts their new healthcare overlords. And gets vaccinated. Every year. https://t.co/YqVDjF9W4c — Died Suddenly & Unexpectedly (@diedsuddenly) February 16, 2022

In late December Biden told state governors on a call that there was “no federal solution” to ending the pandemic.

