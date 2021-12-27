Last year, when he was running for president and blaming Donald Trump for the spread of Covid-19 in the U.S., Joe Biden promised Americans that if they voted for him he’d “shut down the virus”:

I'm not going to shut down the country. I'm not going to shut down the economy. I'm going to shut down the virus. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2020

Fast forward to today during Biden’s call with U.S. governors when the president reminded state leaders that when it comes to shutting down the virus, it’s largely up to them:

"There is no federal solution, this gets solved at the state level." –@POTUS on a call with U.S. governors this morning. — Lara Korte 🎄 (@lara_korte) December 27, 2021

"There is no federal solution. This gets solved at the state level," @POTUS tells state governors. pic.twitter.com/Ed84rBjDnU — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) December 27, 2021

BIDEN, TODAY: “There is no federal solution” to COVID. BIDEN, 2020: “I’m going to shut down the virus.” pic.twitter.com/3d1RaHRcyX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 27, 2021

The political “bait and switch” is strong with this one.

One of the ultimate "kick the can down the road" moments in American history. Breathtakingly cowardly… much like Afghanistan… https://t.co/Rtt7WKcEyW — Cipher This (@ThisCipher) December 27, 2021

Biden realized the president can’t do everything, including stopping a virus. He made promises he now knows he can’t keep. https://t.co/86QdBqJlKd — ZeldaAGabriel (@second_zelda) December 27, 2021

So now if the virus doesn’t soon get “shut down” (as Biden promised to do) he’ll be trying to throw governors under the bus.

