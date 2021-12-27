Last year, when he was running for president and blaming Donald Trump for the spread of Covid-19 in the U.S., Joe Biden promised Americans that if they voted for him he’d “shut down the virus”:

Fast forward to today during Biden’s call with U.S. governors when the president reminded state leaders that when it comes to shutting down the virus, it’s largely up to them:

The political “bait and switch” is strong with this one.

So now if the virus doesn’t soon get “shut down” (as Biden promised to do) he’ll be trying to throw governors under the bus.

