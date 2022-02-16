You know that President Biden’s overall approval rating is pretty dismal, but on Monday it became clear just how bad things are for this administration in all 50 states.

The only state where Biden is at 50 percent approval is Vermont. We’re not yet sure if Biden has lost Ben & Jerry, but give it time.

A further breakdown of the above numbers shows why the Democrats are probably in panic mode heading into the midterms:

Fortunately for the Republicans, the Biden White House keeps trying to double down on everything that’s keeping his approval rating in a death spiral.

Add Connecticut and Illinois! — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 16, 2022

-17 in Delaware. That is pretty hard to accomplish. — keg (@TexasGus) February 16, 2022

If you are an AZ (R) and were thinking about running for … and office … 2022 might be your year. If Biden is less popular there than in FL … yikes. https://t.co/8di0trumk0 — cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) February 16, 2022

Well, at least this should save Biden some time when it comes to Dem Senate candidates who want Biden to appear with them ahead of the midterms.

You don't have to go on an endorsement tour if nobody wants it. pic.twitter.com/pU0LiCppLj — AJ Nobody ⚡🏴 (@orion_kos) February 16, 2022

