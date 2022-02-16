You know that President Biden’s overall approval rating is pretty dismal, but on Monday it became clear just how bad things are for this administration in all 50 states.

The only state where Biden is at 50 percent approval is Vermont. We’re not yet sure if Biden has lost Ben & Jerry, but give it time.

A further breakdown of the above numbers shows why the Democrats are probably in panic mode heading into the midterms:

Fortunately for the Republicans, the Biden White House keeps trying to double down on everything that’s keeping his approval rating in a death spiral.

Well, at least this should save Biden some time when it comes to Dem Senate candidates who want Biden to appear with them ahead of the midterms.

