President Biden’s national approval in the Real Clear Politics average is at barely over 40 percent with a 53.8 percent disapproval, and those numbers might be generous to the Biden White House.

A glance at some state-by-state approval/disapproval numbers for Biden must have the White House and Dems in panic mode:

The only state Biden is at 50 percent in is Vermont:

Meanwhile the Biden White House keeps trying to make everybody believe the economy is the best it’s ever been.

If numbers like these hold the November midterm elections are shaping up to be disastrous for the Democrats.

There seems to be a bit of buyer’s remorse out there these days.

81 million votes has come to this?

