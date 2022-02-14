President Biden’s national approval in the Real Clear Politics average is at barely over 40 percent with a 53.8 percent disapproval, and those numbers might be generous to the Biden White House.

A glance at some state-by-state approval/disapproval numbers for Biden must have the White House and Dems in panic mode:

The only state Biden is at 50 percent in is Vermont:

Meanwhile the Biden White House keeps trying to make everybody believe the economy is the best it’s ever been.

78 percent disapprove in West Virginia is really something https://t.co/6ZS7enn2Wv — Jason (@LucyGotMad) February 14, 2022

OMG West Virginia is the lowest in approval. Yet these political hacks wonder why Joe Manchin is not supporting their extreme divisive bills! https://t.co/xtAvMz3BbG — Vikram Srinivasan (@Viksrinivas) February 14, 2022

If numbers like these hold the November midterm elections are shaping up to be disastrous for the Democrats.

Wow! Lots of people who “voted” for this guy don’t like what he’s done! https://t.co/D2vzNL2DzO — Berne Stober (@BerneStober) February 14, 2022

There seems to be a bit of buyer’s remorse out there these days.

6% underwater in the blue paradise of NJ. https://t.co/DeDF34sYOQ — Woke Zombie 😊 (@AWokeZombie) February 14, 2022

😂 even CA is telling him to wrap it up! https://t.co/PgBIjw1QrL — Isaac Washington 🚤 (@cloverfund) February 14, 2022

Oh yeah, definitely gonna flip Texas blue. — Mardi Gras Queen (@redandright) February 14, 2022

81 million votes has come to this?

