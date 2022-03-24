President Biden is in Brussels, Belgium for a summit meeting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. During the meetings, Biden spoke with President of the European Council Charles Michel and expressed a bit of jealousy:

“I came to congratulate a man who just got re-elected without opposition. I dream of that some day” says @POTUS standing next to @eucopresident Charles Michel who just got reappointed as EU Council President with no one else putting themselves forward. Biden gets Brussels then. pic.twitter.com/Gw96lDvgqS — Jack Parrock (@jackeparrock) March 24, 2022

BIDEN: "I came to congratulate a man who just got re-elected — without opposition! I dream about that some day." Now imagine if Trump said that. pic.twitter.com/6wptCsKYq0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 24, 2022

One thing’s for sure, if a certain former president had said that, CNN and MSNBC would have spontaneously combusted:

Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter would be having conniptions if Trump said this. Maddow would be in hysterics. Don Lemon would need a hospital. https://t.co/bmzF4qh71N — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) March 24, 2022

Of course if the current approval polling holds for a lot longer, running unopposed might be the only way Biden would win re-election.

He just said the quiet part out loud! https://t.co/pLd2g3Jcs1 — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) March 24, 2022

They are telling you who they are. Listen. https://t.co/74vRDVTegs — psych-out (@ace8oogie) March 24, 2022

It’s always helpful when they just come right out and say it loud and clear.

