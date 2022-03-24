President Biden is in Brussels, Belgium for a summit meeting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. During the meetings, Biden spoke with President of the European Council Charles Michel and expressed a bit of jealousy:

One thing’s for sure, if a certain former president had said that, CNN and MSNBC would have spontaneously combusted:

Of course if the current approval polling holds for a lot longer, running unopposed might be the only way Biden would win re-election.

It’s always helpful when they just come right out and say it loud and clear.

