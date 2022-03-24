Joe Biden is officially almost an octogenarian now. And that means that he’s had nearly 80 years to amass an impressive collection of tall tales.

He told plenty of those today from the podium in Brussels, including a very famous one from relatively recent history:

And Joe Biden already plunging back into the Charlottesville protests and his “very fine people” bit — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 24, 2022

Mr. Unity is currently repeating the “good people on both sides” lie about President Trump while at NATO headquarters. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 24, 2022

That’s right, guys. He’s still on this. The Dems are still on this.

Watch:

While in Brussels, Joe Biden attacks Donald Trump by repeating the "very fine people" lie, saying that was the moment he decided to run for president. pic.twitter.com/MjmYuqisUs — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 24, 2022

How many times does the “very fine people” lie, aka the Charlottesville hoax, need to be debunked before Biden and Dems and the Left drop it and move on? Even CNN’s Jake Tapper, no Trump fan or apologist by any stretch of the imagination, called out the bogus narrative for what it is:

Even CNN's Jake Tapper says that Trump did not say that: “He’s not saying that the neo-Nazis and white supremacists are very fine people”pic.twitter.com/2hy1rQp8nP — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 8, 2019

Guess this is just Joe Biden and his handlers trying to help voters form false memories that will benefit him and the Democratic Party.

They’re doing the same damn thing they did when Donald Trump was president: ignoring genuine issues with Trump in favor of deliberately stirring up outrage over things Trump didn’t actually say or do. Nothing has changed.

Why does Joe keep telling, getting caught, then repeating the most obvious lies #PantsOnFire https://t.co/FPLb19R8Tr — Bill is Right (@The_Real_BV) March 24, 2022

Because he can. And he knows he can. So why stop now?

Joe Biden is an inveterate liar. He is simply incapable of telling the truth. — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) March 24, 2022

Not on purpose, anyway.

