As Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke teased a “major address to the nation” Thursday, so maybe this video is just another teaser or a warm-up. O’Rourke already told President Trump he was not welcome in El Paso after the mass shooting there (Trump went anyway), and now he’s telling the president he’s not welcome in New Hampshire.

He’s also using every desperate ploy there is: He’s repeating the Charlottesville hoax (again); he’s insinuating that Trump called all Mexicans rapists; he’s fretting that Trump called human beings “animals” and “monsters” (without mentioning he was referring to murderous MS-13 gang members); he’s saying that Trump was referring to residents of Baltimore when he said the city was rodent-infested; he’s … well, watch for yourself.

A message to Donald Trump ahead of tomorrows rally in New Hampshire: 𝙃𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙞𝙨 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙬𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚. pic.twitter.com/Xb24gLG2S4 — Beto for New Hampshire (@BetoForNH) August 14, 2019

Yes, we get it … the Mueller report turned out to be a dud and the Russian collusion conspiracy crashed and burned, so now the strategy to defeat Trump in 2020 is to call him (and all of his supporters) white supremacists. Hey, if you want to prove to yourself and your neighbors that you’re not a white supremacist, you won’t vote for the guy, right? And if you send him money, Joaquin Castro will tweet out your name and business.

Can’t we just say that Beto is a joke? He hasn’t got a chance, and if he wants to stand with Nancy Pelosi and defend the “spark of divinity, the dignity and worth” of every rapist and murderer in MS-13, then fine — but he should know that a poll showed a majority of Americans were perfectly cool with calling MS-13 gang members animals.

Even CNN’s Jake Tapper has done what he can to put to rest the myth that Trump called the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville “very fine people”; if you haven’t yet, watch Carpe Donktum’s video of Trump’s statement and how it was filtered through such non-partisan journalists as Don Lemon.

He's going to New Hampshire? Figured he'd still be in Mexico pandering to future voters. — Kyle (@PoliticallyKyle) August 14, 2019

Beto is a furry — smug minion (@dunkonlibs) August 14, 2019

We don't hate you, you'll just NEVER be president. #NoBeto not now, not ever! — Jennifer Ziegler (@JZ3618) August 14, 2019

I am renaming my beagle to “Hate” and bringing him to NH just to annoy you. 🤣 — Gordon Einstein (@GordonEinstein) August 14, 2019

Tell Beto that his teeth are all screwed up. Tell him to see a dentist. He looks like a used car salesman. No offense to used car salesmen. — Samuel Adams (@MAGovSamAdams) August 14, 2019

BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Sorry Beta. Mooch gas money elsewhere. — Revo Boulanger (@RevoBoulanger) August 14, 2019

Didn’t your Hollywood donors tell you to step down mr. 1% polling? — josh hale (@joshehale) August 14, 2019

And that is why people hate Trump. Imbeciles watch videos like this one, in which every comment is taken out of context. — 45= G🇺🇸O🇺🇸A🇺🇸T🇺🇸 (@Trump_G_O_A_T) August 14, 2019

Keep twisting, you almost got your Haterade.#KAG2020 — Kirby (@KirbView) August 14, 2019

Get a job — JDerry (@but3755) August 14, 2019

Well I guess you aren’t welcome in any Jewish community or city. Hate is not welcome there either. pic.twitter.com/aoTIQXzA49 — Rubix 🇺🇸 (@Rubix_888) August 14, 2019

Based on your polling numbers, I guess the same could be said about you. Soooo ….. — Aaron R (@notwitty30) August 14, 2019

Wow Beto. You're really bad at research. If you had checked up on any of those things, you would know that they are not accurate and that you are lying about them. But, that's what we expect from you and follow you just to get a good laugh every day. Stay home. Drop out. — Karen Coombs (@coombs1109) August 14, 2019

It’s a bold strategy … let’s see if it works out for him.

