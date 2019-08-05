So the guy who lost his Senate race against Ted Cruz and then went on to run for president, polling at 0.0 percent in New Hampshire after visiting, thinks he can tell President Trump to stay out of his town where there was a mass shooting because Trump “helped create the hatred that made Saturday’s tragedy possible.”

O’Rourke has not been shy about calling Trump a white supremacist. He did it during the Democratic debates and he’ll do it wherever there’s a TV camera in sight:

Tapper: "Do you think President Trump is a white nationalist?" Beto O'Rourke: "Yes, I do."

Via CNN pic.twitter.com/XazLIXvvOv — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 4, 2019

Asked if Trump shares any blame for the El Paso shooting Beto O'Rourke says "yes." "He is a racist and he stokes racism in this country." Full video: https://t.co/7XylxcukRl pic.twitter.com/JEdN0i8BjR — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 4, 2019

Beto O'Rourke: demonization of immigrants by Donald Trump, Fox News and peddlers of internet conspiracy theories behind epidemic of white supremacist mass shootings in US #ElPaso pic.twitter.com/W2bTOjWxwh — Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) August 4, 2019

Oh, he’s lumping in Fox News as well now. Oh well … it does seem odd that the same guy who would make the existing border walls disappear were he president is now walling off “his” city from a presidential visit.

This president, who helped create the hatred that made Saturday's tragedy possible, should not come to El Paso. We do not need more division. We need to heal. He has no place here. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 5, 2019

“We do not need more division,” he says, immediately after telling the duly elected president of the United States not to visit the site of a national tragedy.

Pretty sure you don’t get to tell the President of the United States where he can and cannot go… Not very presidential of YOU Francis! #StopTheTDS Senseless. — mb ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@imsure) August 5, 2019

What do you think you're doing? Utterly stupid. If you ever became POTUS, you would be the embodiment (in the most negative sense) of America getting the President it deserves. — KiMiKi (@kdcajt) August 5, 2019

You have made sufficiently inane & bigoted comments in your pathetic run, to hold a position you are ill equipped to maintain, to satisfy the voters as to who is truly racist & weak. Anti-Trump is NOT a viable winning strategy. — BK Logan (@brotherlogan) August 5, 2019

And if elected, wait let me stop laughing, ok really if elected you'll stay away from places we tell you you're not wanted, if that's the case you got a deal bud. — harry rogers (@harry1024_harry) August 5, 2019

You don’t own El Paso. You don’t get to say who is welcome there. It’s weird that Democrats have to be told this. — Princess of Whales (@corrcomm) August 5, 2019

Your pandering is nauseating. Stop it. — GranTweets2 🇺🇸 (@GranTweets2) August 5, 2019

When you're President of the United States (something you will never be) you can go wherever you like. Now do why Warren shouldn't go to Dayton. — WeWereBornFreeAndWeWillStayFree (@velcra820) August 5, 2019

Dangerous, divisive weak Democrat presidential candidate.

Who in the heck is he to tell the President what & where he is to be?

O'Rourke is not an asset for America. — Byron (@byronsweber) August 5, 2019

When a tragedy like this happens, it's important we do this right. That's why we have investigations. That's why we have courts. That's why we take care not to rush to judgment–not about the motivations of these individuals; certainly not about entire groups of people. -BHO 2013 — Dani the Girl (@NewYearsDani) August 5, 2019

Throw in the towel already. You’re not fit to a president of the local chamber of commerce let alone the USA — Sandy Quinlan (@quinlan_sandy) August 5, 2019

Now, Beto O' Rourke is saying the president made the mass murders possible. That's not all. After the division he creates by making that ridiculous claim, he then suggests our country needs to heal. Democrat politicians are going way over the line. — Shannon Ford (@h0memadetweets) August 5, 2019

You’re causing more division by saying he doesn’t belong there. — Zark (@MisterZark) August 5, 2019

“We do not need more division,” he stated while making a dividing statement. — mogulus (@mogulusi) August 5, 2019

You're promoting hate and racism. — White Straight Republican Male (@doodie_foodie) August 5, 2019

You don't get to decide. — TrumpNolaMom. ❤🇺🇸❤ (@pedsscrub) August 5, 2019

You’re advocating for no more division by being divisive?? You’ll never be President. — SB (@ShannonCLK) August 5, 2019

This tweet is more division. More hate doesn't help. Do better. — TexCin (@buzzardbeth) August 5, 2019

Are you willing to publically state that Obama helped create the hatred resulting in all the mass shootings during his presidency? If not, then shut the hell up. — CrazyUncleTim (@crazyuncletim) August 5, 2019

When you cry over the cops that were ambushed and murdered in cold blood in Dallas we’ll take you seriously. Until then Trump is still your President and you’re still polling at 3% you hack. — RockPrincess (@Rockprincess818) August 5, 2019

“We need to heal, not divide, and I’ll help by calling the president a white nationalist every chance I get.”

* * *

Update:

It appears that the mayor of El Paso, who actually won his election, is welcoming the president:

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo says Pres. Trump will be in El Paso on Wednesday. “This is not a political visit…He is POTUS. So in that capacity, I will fulfill my obligations as mayor of El Paso and hope that if we are expressing specifics that we can get him to come through for us.” — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) August 5, 2019

Related: