Joe Biden's in Brussels today for the NATO summit, and, as always, he came prepared. In his very special way:

Pres. Biden says he's 'been given a list' of reporters to call on at NATO Summit pic.twitter.com/iK9JCxZuAJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 24, 2022

Apparently one of the reporters on his list asked him about the possibility of food shortages. To his credit, Biden didn’t beat around the bush in his response:

Biden on food shortages: "It's going to be real." pic.twitter.com/QGWRCf6LiB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 24, 2022

Ah.

And of course it’s ultimately Russia’s fault, because Joe Biden has to impose sanctions on them (sanctions that may or may not work, depending on when you ask him). Has nothing whatsoever to do with Joe Biden’s domestic policies, which have led to serious supply chain issues that have resulted in widespread shortages of food (and other extremely important resources). These days, it’s a lot more difficult to hold COVID responsible for America’s economic downturn than it used to be, but Russia’s nice and fresh on everyone’s mind. So, Russia it is!

out: Winter of Sickness and Death in: Springtime of Hunger and Famine https://t.co/zkGWz1jvsg — Michael Knowles (Not A Biologist) (@michaeljknowles) March 24, 2022

We’d like to think that the Springtime of Hunger and Famine will turn out to be like the Winter of Sickness and Death turned out: a colossal bust.

But we can’t in good faith bring ourselves to think that, because we know better. This time, we’re really going to feel it. Because we’ve already been feeling it.

We’re about to face massive energy and food shortages, and Biden’s solution is to ban drilling and put expensive and inefficient solar panels and windmills on what’s left of American farmland that hasn’t been bought up by China or BlackRock. https://t.co/ZX8q6adj2a — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 24, 2022

And we’re just supposed to grin and bare it. Accept it as our new reality.

Oh, fun! — lora corrado (@LoraCorrado) March 24, 2022

Maybe we just have to look at this as an amazing opportunity to experience life in a third-world country. Or Depression-era America!

Food shortages incoming. It's so great when Democrats are in charge. They really know how to take care of things. https://t.co/sZpzo5KP2L — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) March 24, 2022

Oh, we’re sure the Democrats will be just fine. There will always be enough food for them. They’ve got to keep up their strength so they can keep Building Back Better.

We are in such capable hands. By the way, stock up on “necessities." https://t.co/qUibyWxtOb — Tweeting Indiscriminately (@mgcat) March 24, 2022

Like margarita mix. You’re gonna need something to help you deal with the stress.

