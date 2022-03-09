Members of the Biden administration, from the president to Jen Psaki to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, have all claimed that what’s happening with gas prices is all part of an eventual “transition” to clean energy. Because of that narrative, everybody at the White House is doing his and her part. Here’s President Biden’s deputy national security adviser for international economics attempting to explain why increasing domestic production wouldn’t necessarily bring down U.S. gas prices:

Biden’s Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh: "Even if we drilled as much as we could" it wouldn't affect the price of oil pic.twitter.com/AHOmiyfWLl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2022

Katie Pavlich & Gabby Hoffman are among those who spot yet another lie coming from this administration:

This is not true https://t.co/gsw7z4GdCl — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 9, 2022

For supposed environmentalists, they expertly specialize in gaslighting and hot air. 🙄 — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) March 9, 2022

So much for our hopes that spiking fuel prices would hinder the Biden administration’s ability to set new gaslighting records.

Adding to global supply, with no other changes, will affect price. Economics 101 — Texas Bearkat (@BillyBearkat) March 9, 2022

The Biden White House’s economic strategy relies on hoping nobody in the U.S. ever had Econ-101.

Siri. What are oil futures? — Adam Crowe (@croweadam) March 9, 2022

It’s difficult to reconcile this administration’s pitch to Americans, which is “if you can’t afford gas then maybe it’s time for you to buy an expensive electric car.”

***

Related:

Biden explains to Americans how they soon won’t have to worry about gas prices (thanks to him)

Joe Biden gaslights on gas prices, claims ‘it’s simply not true that’ his admin is stifling US energy production — and promptly heads for the hills [videos]

We can only imagine how much Nancy Pelosi is enjoying watching gas prices skyrocket

Recommended Twitchy Video