Democrat Rahm Emanuel once notoriously advised his party to “never let a serious crisis go to waste,” and that’s exactly what we’re seeing with the Biden administration’s reaction to gas prices that continue to rise. Biden, along with Jen Psaki, are blaming Putin’s invasion of Russia even though prices started going up long before that happened. Is Biden’s “solution” to the problem to ramp up domestic production? Of course not. The Biden strategy to address increasingly unaffordable gasoline is apparently to do nothing until everybody is forced to buy electric cars that many can’t even afford:

Loosening environmental regulations won’t lower prices. But transforming our economy to run on electric vehicles, powered by clean energy, will mean that no one will have to worry about gas prices. It will mean tyrants like Putin won’t be able to use fossil fuels as a weapon. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 9, 2022

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg completely agrees.

Complete and total denial of reality. Good luck with this. — Courtney Shadegg (@CShadegg) March 9, 2022

There isn’t close to enough “clean energy” technology to fill America’s energy needs and yet this administration continues to act as if it could happen if enough people were to will it into existence. The “real world” isn’t a consideration inside their impenetrable bubble.

You’re telling people who can’t afford gas prices right now to go out and buy a 70,000 car? I don’t know that one could be more tone deaf. pic.twitter.com/hf1D7dOexm — Aims 🍊 (@awakenotwoke17) March 9, 2022

“Tone deaf” is this administration’s specialty!

1. Not everyone can afford to buy a new car.

2. On top of the cost of the car, you have to pay for a charger, installation of said charger & the electricity to charge the car.

3. Most electricity is produced by coal.

4. US can produce oil much cleaner than countries we buy from. — Jason (@FstStangGt02) March 9, 2022

This is cluelessness at an incredible level. https://t.co/g6FPBumkDo — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 9, 2022

And we’re only in year one of the Biden presidency. Imagine the level of cluelessness and/or willful ignorance in the coming months and years.

